Thirteen people were displaced and two lengths of hose were ruined during a fire early Saturday morning at the Rodeway Inn on Woodstock Avenue, according to city Fire Chief William Lovett.

Lovett said the fire is believed to have started in one of the dryers in the laundry room before spreading into the attic of the building, damaging several rooms.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.