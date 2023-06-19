Thirteen people were displaced and two lengths of hose were ruined during a fire early Saturday morning at the Rodeway Inn on Woodstock Avenue, according to city Fire Chief William Lovett.
Lovett said the fire is believed to have started in one of the dryers in the laundry room before spreading into the attic of the building, damaging several rooms.
“That part of the building isn’t going to be habitable for a while, until they can renovate it and get some electrical work done,” Lovett said Monday.
The inn’s management could not be immediately reached for comment Monday. Lovett said around midday that the front section of the building should have power restored by the end of the day, but that the office and front section would not be able to reopen for some time.
Lovett said the call came in around 1 a.m. Sunday.
“Our initial efforts were stalled because someone drove over the fire hose again,” Lovett said. “It ripped the hose all apart, turned it into a giant sprinkler. ... It was a pickup truck. It hit the coupling so the truck came off the ground quite a bit. It jarred his teeth, I’m sure.”
Lovett said the department usually bills drivers who run over hoses but nobody got a good enough look at the truck or the driver to identify them before they sped off. He said a police officer at the scene had been more concerned with the well-being of the firefighter who had just had a close call.
Lovett said nobody was injured, the fire was put out quickly and everyone who needed to be was relocated.
“Nobody at all had any personal property damage at all,” he said. “That’s one of the rumors going around, but there were no personal possessions lost, and anyone trying to raise money off that is scamming.”
Drivers running over and damaging hoses has been a recurring problem recently, according to Lovett. He said the 100-foot sections cost between $1,100 to $1,300 and can take months to order because of the lengthy delivery times. He said each truck is supposed to carry 1,100 feet of hose, giving the department enough to each any house in a neighborhood with multiple lines. However, he said the recent losses combined with the delivery delays have left the department without any sections to spare.
“It blows my mind people think they can run over fire hoses,” he said. “The way we’re at right now, if they keep running over hoses, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”