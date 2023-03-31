CHITTENDEN — Rolston Rest has been added to the Green Mountain National Forest.
At 2,800 acres, Rolston Rest was the largest private, unprotected inholding within the Green Mountain National Forest, according to the Trust for Public Land, which announced the transfer on Friday.
The transfer means the land can’t be developed.
The area serves as a “viewshed” for the Appalachian National Scenic Trail and is frequented by hikers, hunters and skiers.
“Rolston Rest is poised to become an integral part of Vermont’s outdoors — an iconic trail crossroads with awe inspiring views and thousands of acres of previously off-limits Green Mountain backcountry,” stated Shelby Semmes, vice president of the New England Region for Trust for Public Land. “Its permanent protection will not only improve climate resiliency by keeping mountainous forestland intact, but it is also a critical puzzle piece in the envisioned state-wide Velomont Trail and Huts system.”
The Green Mountain National Forest will manage the land from here on out.
“We are pleased to have such an important land acquisition being added to the Green Mountain National Forest,” stated John Sinclair, forest supervisor of the Green Mountain and Finger Lakes National Forests. “Completing a large acquisition such as this will not only add to the continuity of management but enhance the restoration and reliance of the landscape through the continued conservation of public lands.”
The Vermont Huts Association will work with the GMNF to build a year-round cabin at South Pond, where a home burned down in 2018. It’ll be part of a network of huts.
“Our mission is to foster a deeper appreciation of our natural environment and strengthen Vermont’s communities by providing enriching and immersive outdoor experiences for all,” stated RJ Thompson, executive director of Vermont Huts Association. “Trust for Public Land’s tireless efforts to protect the Rolston Rest parcel — and many others across the state — create the foundation for enduring recreational assets to take shape so users of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds have an opportunity to explore and, hopefully, become stewards of the Green Mountains.”
