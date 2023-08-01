A Rutland man is charged with a 15-year felony for actions a criminal court judge noted would usually be considered a misdemeanor simple assault.
Michael Durkee, 51, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The charge carries a 15-year maximum. The state sought to have Durkee held without bail, but he was released on conditions, including that he stay away from the alleged victim.
Rutland City Police said they responded Saturday evening to a call at Durkee’s Grove Street apartment and arrived to find Durkee’s roommate bleeding from a small gash in his cheek. The roommate said he and Durkee had gotten into an argument in which Durkee accused him of mistreating the roommate’s dog. The roommate said Durkee threw him to the ground, causing him to hit his head on a planter.
In Durkee’s account, the roommate grabbed Durkee from behind, whereupon Durkee said he “put him on the ground” before walking away. Police said Durkee’s girlfriend told them both men need to “stop drinking so much.”
Assaults upon roommates, like assaults upon romantic partners and family members, can be charged as domestic assaults under state law. Domestic assaults have more severe charges in cases of repeat offenses, which, according to court records, came into play in the incident involving Durkee as consequence of a 2003 conviction for aggravated first-degree domestic assault.
Durkee was already on furlough in late 2002, serving a sentence of 2½ to 15 years on a burglary conviction, when police responded to a call involving him from the since-demolished Stewart’s on West Street. Police said a woman there described Durkee holding her against the wall with a knife to her throat and telling her to beg for her life. The resulting conviction came with a sentence of 18 months to 10 years, concurrent to the one he was already serving.
“The statute lets us charge domestic assault based on roommate or even family relationships that most people don’t traditionally think of as domestic assault,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Wednesday. “There is absolutely discretion. ... We try to approach charging on a holistic basis.”
Context for the charge against Durkee included that he was already on probation from aggravated disorderly conduct, and that he was convicted in 2016 for violating an abuse prevention order.
In court Monday, those factors were weighed against Durkee being a lifelong Rutland resident with extensive ties to the community in the arguments on whether he should be held without bail. Judge Cortland Corsones noted the nature of the acts triggering the charge in saying the state had not convinced him Durkee posed the sort of danger that merited holding him without bail.
“It’s not like they were intimate partners where there’d be some sort of ongoing connection or controlling behaviors,” he said.
Corsones did issue a no-contact order and, noting the girlfriend’s comments to police, forbade Durkee from drinking alcohol while the charges were pending.