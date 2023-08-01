A Rutland man is charged with a 15-year felony for actions a criminal court judge noted would usually be considered a misdemeanor simple assault.

Michael Durkee, 51, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. The charge carries a 15-year maximum. The state sought to have Durkee held without bail, but he was released on conditions, including that he stay away from the alleged victim.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0