MONTPELIER — If all goes well, Rootstock Publishing will double the number of books it publishes each year from 12 to 24 books, according to Samantha Kolber, the new owner of the Montpelier-based publishing company.
Rootstock publishes fiction, nonfiction, poetry and children’s books.
Kolber, the company’s former marketing director and poetry editor, and a published poet, recently bought the company from founding co-publishers Stephen McArthur and Rickey Gard Diamond.
Prior to the purchase, she was also part-time public relations director at Bear Pond Books in Montpelier.
“I’d been working with Stephen for a few years. When he decided to sell the business, it seemed like a good fit,” Kolber said.
McArthur opened the business in 2017. To date, Rootstock has published 43 books.
“It was a wonderful, pleasant surprise when Samantha came to me and said she was interested,” McArthur said.
Kolber said she doesn’t plan to institute any major changes. Currently, editing, artwork including cover design, publishing and layout are completed by contract, and that won’t change. The focus won’t be on change, but on growth. She said she is confident there are plenty of local authors looking for a book publisher.
“Vermont is a hub for both writers and small business owners, so it seems a natural fit for Rootstock to remain a local, Montpelier publisher,” Kolber said.“I would love for Montpelier to know that we have a publishing company. Not many people know that.”
Book publishing is a highly competitive business. According to IBISWorld there are more than 2,000 book publishing companies in the United States; more than 20 in Vermont.
“With the advent of self-publishing and hybrid publishing, publishers are everywhere,” Kolber said. She said she is undaunted by the competition.
Kolber said her biggest challenge won’t be selling books, Rootstock has a solid track record of success, she said, but, rather, “juggling life balance.”
“I find myself answering emails at 10 at night and six in the morning, but also the flexibility is part of the reason I bought the company. I’m a mom, and I can schedule my hours around the needs of my family,” Kolber said.
She has a 6-year old daughter, Saskia, at home; and her 20-year-old son, Emmett, is in college.
There still has been a lot to learn.
“For me it’s a matter of learning the business side of the business. I’ve learned QuickBooks, I’ve got my accountant. I learned about the taxes. As far as publishing goes, I’ve been doing that for years, that's not going to be a problem,” Kolber said.
Rootstock is a hybrid publisher, which is basically halfway between a traditional publishing company and self-published books. Traditional publishers provide all the services needed, including editing, artwork and publishing at no cost to the authors and the authors earn royalties, usually from 15% to 20%. The author of a self-published book assumes all costs and does all the work, either personally or by contract, and receives all the income generated after the costs are covered. Hybrid is in the middle. The publisher provides all needed services, but the author pays a fee. Royalties earned are generally higher than what traditional publishers pay.
“We seek writers who want more control over their work; who seek higher earnings per book sold; and who are willing to invest toward that end,” Kolber said.
One of her main tasks is to get Rootstock books in bookstores — not an easy task for small publishers. She said she plans to visit all of Vermont’s 24 bookstores over the next year to introduce her company to them.
“There’s nothing more rewarding than for an author to walk into a bookstore and see his or her book on the shelves,” McArthur said.
Some of the books in the queue scheduled for launch are: “Save Me a Seat, A Life With the Movies,” by Rick Winston, former owner of the Savoy Theater; “Granite Kingdom,” by Eric Pope, the former owner of the Hardwick Gazette, a murder mystery based in the granite industry in 1910; and a book by Rob Mermin, the founder of Circus Smirkus, about circus life.
Rootstock Publishing is a member of the New England Independent Booksellers Association, Independent Publishers of New England, and Independent Book Publishers Association.
