Rosie's Girls MINT
Camp counselor Emilia Sabataso looks on as camper Lenora Stone-Worobe practices using a handsaw and a miter block to achieve a precise cut.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT / Staff Photo

For the seventeen young participants in the Rosie’s Girls summer camp at The MINT this week, it’s not just about building confidence and inner strength — it’s also about learning to use power tools.

A creation of statewide nonprofit Vermont Works for Women, Rosie’s Girls is a STEAM, trades and career exploration summer camp for middle school girls and gender expansive individuals offered in communities across Vermont.

