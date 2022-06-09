The Rutland City Rotary Club is hoping pickleball will get them out of a pickle.
The club has opened registration for its newest fundraiser, a pickleball tournament scheduled for September at Vermont Sport and Fitness.
“Pickleball — it’s kind of a cross between ping pong and tennis,” Club president Steve White said. “It’s done on a smaller court and generally in pairs. ... It’s a very social game.”
Last year’s holiday season was marked by a Christmas tree shortage, and the Rotary was only able to get about half of the 1,000 trees they sell to raise funds in a typical year. White said the sale, their largest fundraiser, pulls in about $12,000 for the club. On top of that, the club has not been able to hold its other big annual fundraiser — a golf tournament at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club — in three years. White said it was canceled because of COVID twice and now because of staffing issues at the club.
“They don’t want to do anything halfway, and we agree,” he said.
White said the money the club collects is then doled out to worthy causes in the community, and the fundraising shortfalls have left them with less to go around.
“I don’t think anybody was skanked to this point,” he said. “The normal people we give to are getting their things, but, needless to say, we will be running out of money.”
White said he walks at the Rutland Recreation Community Center in the winter, where he saw people playing pickleball and asked about the sport.
“They handed me a paddle and in 20 minutes I was playing pickleball,” said White, who added that he had just come from playing pickleball with about 30 other people before he was interviewed Thursday.
The sport is growing rapidly, according to White, with numerous pickleball courts springing up at local gyms and rec centers.
“There’s actually a pickleball court in the West Rutland Town Hall,” he said. “The sport is exploding. ... What’s nice about it is it targets the 55-65 age group. That’s a tough age group to get out.”
That said, White said the average age of players is rapidly dropping.
“My grandson is 11 years old, and he plays pickleball all the time in gym,” he said.
Vermont Sport and Fitness and the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department were quick to sign on as partners in the tournament, and White said they landed Mount Olive Pickle Co. as a sponsor.
“We plan on bringing at least 200 people to Rutland to play pickleball,” he said. “The pickleball channels are amazing — you put out the word and within moments you have people coming to play.”
White said on top of the tournament, they will offer teams training sessions at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park for an additional fee. Registration information will be available soon, according to the club, at rutlandcityrotary.org and the organization’s Facebook page.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.