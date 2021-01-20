James Rotondo has been named acting Public Works Commissioner.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm Rotondo, who has served as city engineer since 2014, to the position.
Mayor David Allaire tapped Rotondo to hold the position while he conducts a national search.
The previous commissioner, Jeffrey Wennberg, retired effective Jan. 1.
Allaire has said he has advertised the position and begun to receive applications. He has not offered a timeline, but expressed a desire to take his time in order to find "the best candidate."
