James Rotondo is slated to lead the Department of Public Works - at least for the time being.
Mayor David Allaire named Rotondo, the city engineer, as interim commissioner of public works on Monday, following the departure last week of Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg.
The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Board of Aldermen, which followed its standard practice of tabling the nomination until the next regularly scheduled meeting, giving board members time to meet with the candidate.
Allaire said running the temporary appointment though the board would insure Rotondo was "fully vested" to carry out the duties of the position until a permanent replacement is named.
"When (former City Treasurer Wendy Wilton) left and Mary Markowski came in, we did the same thing," Allaire said. "We're following along with that and trying to go along with charter language that covers vacancies."
Meanwhile, the mayor said the position has been advertised and applications are coming in. He said he was not sure how many had been received, but put the number as "probably under 10."
Rotondo, 64, was town engineer and assistant public works director in New Milford, Connecticut, in 2014 when Wennberg hired him to replace departing city engineer Evan Pilachowski. Prior to that, Rotondo had been Winchester's director of public works for three years.
Rotondo said it was too early to say whether he wants the commissioner's job permanently.
"I think the first order of business is completion of Jeff's term, getting through the tough winter months and then we'll see after that," he said. "We've got a lot of projects going right now."
Those projects include roadwork under the city's $5 million paving bond. Rotondo said the city did $1.3 million in paving last year, and that they are putting the finishing touches on plans for 2021.
"The advantage of being the city engineer for the past six years is I've been able to watch the day-to-day operations," he said. "I've enjoyed my role as city engineer, and I look forward to doing the best I possibly can to continue the work we've done."
