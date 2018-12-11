ALBANY, N.Y. — Sean Lefore poured in 23 points to help power the Green Mountain College men's basketball team to a 67-60 victory over Bryant & Stratton on Wednesday night at Sage College in men's basketball action. Duane Goodman added nine points for the Eagles.
Reggie Perez led 7-4 Bryant & Stratton with 18 points.
Green Mountain will take a 6-3 record into Saturday's home game against Vermont Tech at 3 p.m.
Green Mountain then closes out the first semester by hosting SUNY Delhi on Dec. 17.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Poultney 56, L&G 36
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team opened the season in style by romping past Leland & Gray 56-36.
Levi Haviland led the Blue Devils to the win with 21 points and a strong game on the boards.
"It was a good team effort, a good first game," Poultney coach Bob Coloutti said.
The Devils are back in action Saturday against Long Trail in Manchester.
