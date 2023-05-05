KILLINGTON — Starting Monday, U.S. Route 4 Bridge #33 over the Ottauquechee River will be closed temporarily to traffic as part of a bridge replacement project. The bridge is along U.S. 4 between East Mountain Road and Mission Farm Road near the Skyeship Gondola.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation announced, beginning Monday, it will shift traffic to a temporary roadway and bridge constructed to carry vehicles over the river during the closure period. The closure and traffic shift will remain in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the closure period, which is anticipated to last through fall 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.