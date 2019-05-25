LUDLOW — The controversial Route 103 project is set to be completed by early July, but the company hired last year to do the work has had some limitations placed on it by the state.
Jeremy Reed, construction engineer for the Agency of Transportation (AOT), said Friday his agency has limited the number of projects Pike Industries can be the primary contractor on, to 20.
Pike Industries was to have completed the Route 103 project last year, but it ended up being delayed. Many commuters were upset over the work done, prompting state officials to hold a public meeting in Ludlow this spring.
Reed explained on Friday that contractors wanting to work on state projects have to be “qualified.” AOT looks at each company’s resources and sets a limit on how many projects they can be awarded. Reed said this is sometimes there’s a cap on the total dollar amount, other times the number of projects themselves are limited.
Each contractor’s qualification status is reviewed on an annual basis, Reed said. Pike’s was revisited at the start of the year, and its work on Route 103 was taken into consideration, as were other projects the company worked on last year.
“It would be fair to say there were other projects Pike had that didn’t meet their completion dates,” said Reed.
Pike Industries formerly had no limit on the number of projects it could be awarded, given its size, said Reed.
“Pike is a very large company,” he said. “It’s part of an even larger company.”
According to its webpage, Pike Industries was founded in 1872. In 1987, it was bought by CRH, a company based in Dublin, Ireland. Pike itself has scores of asphalt and gravel facilities in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Reed said there aren’t many contractors in Vermont with no limits on the number of projects they can bid on.
“We will continue to work with the state and bid jobs as appropriate,” said Katrina Decato, public relations specialist for Pike Industries, in an email on Wednesday.
Pike was hired last year to pave Route 103 between Rockingham and Clarendon, but work had to be stopped for the winter and the roadway prepared for winter maintenance. Commuters in that area were not pleased with the overall effort, which led State Rep. Logan Nicoll, D-Ludlow, to arrange a public meeting between AOT personnel, Pike employees, and roughly 50 people from the community in early April. There, Pike representatives said a wet construction season limited the number of days it could do paving work, but they also acknowledge the company made some missteps when it came to allocating equipment between projects.
Tyson Chouinard, contract administrator for Pike, said at the April meeting that the project should be done by July 1.
According to Natalie Boyle, project outreach coordinator with EIV Technical Services, a firm that does public outreach for AOT, work on the project appears to have begun in late April with surface preparation occurring in Mount Holly.
Reed said Tuesday that the state’s traditional “paving season” doesn’t begin until May 15. He said Pike began “production paving work” on Saturday, May 18, and had, as of Tuesday, been credited with two days owing to rain, those being on May 17 and Monday.
“They are still anticipated to meet the completion date presented earlier this year,” he said in an email.
At the April meeting, Pike Industries Marketing Vice President Jay Perkins said the delay in the project was largely due to an abnormally wet construction season. Had the company known it wouldn’t get as many paving days as it thought, it would not have moved certain pieces of paving equipment around like it did.
The $8 million project was awarded to Pike in December 2017 and had been slated to be complete in 2018. Some of Pike’s winter preparation work, mainly line striping, didn’t hold up well in the cold weather, leading many citizens to express concerns over safety.
