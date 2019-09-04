CASTLETON — Route 4 eastbound was closed at Exit 5 for several hours following a tractor trailer crash.
The Agency of Transportation announced Wednesday that the road was closed starting at 10:20 a.m. It declared the road open at 1 p.m. after wrecker crews removed the tractor trailer.
Detective Steve Dechen of the Castleton Police Department said Wednesday that information he received indicated the tractor trailer went off the road at approximately 9:20 a.m. Dechen said Regional Ambulance was summoned, but there were no injuries reported. He said Castleton Fire Department, the Department of Motor Vehicles, Castleton Police, and Vermont State Police responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.