BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Connecticut, man who Northfield Police say was caught with more than a pound of crack cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl and a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun at his trailer in nearby Roxbury, pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court.

A federal grand jury indicted Kamari Hollis, 26, on a charge of possession of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and powder cocaine in Washington County on July 22 with intent to distribute the drugs.

