BURLINGTON — A Hartford, Connecticut, man who Northfield Police say was caught with more than a pound of crack cocaine, 100 grams of fentanyl and a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun at his trailer in nearby Roxbury, pleaded not guilty Friday in U.S. District Court.
A federal grand jury indicted Kamari Hollis, 26, on a charge of possession of crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and powder cocaine in Washington County on July 22 with intent to distribute the drugs.
Assistant Federal Defender Steven Barth asked for 90 days to investigate the case and possibly file pre-trial motions. He said he would need time to review the state search warrant and wait for lab results for the “significant amount of drugs recovered.”
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle set a Nov. 10 deadline. He noted Barth also needed time to investigate his client’s past criminal record and that the case involved a firearm.
Northfield Police, along with the FBI Task Force and several other Central Vermont law enforcement agencies found the four kinds of drugs during the raid at a trailer at 329 Thurston Hill Rd. in Roxbury, records show.
Federal Court records indicated Hollis, also known as “Max,” was seeing a minimum of 40 drug customers a day a witness told investigators.
“Hollis has and sells crack cocaine and heroin, but most of the time puts fentanyl in the crack because people buy more of it,” a veteran Montpelier Police detective assigned to the FBI Task Force said in a court affidavit.
Investigators found 560 grams of crack cocaine, 422 individual glassine bags of heroin/fentanyl, 116 grams of fentanyl and 50 grams of powder cocaine in the bedroom where Hollis was located, records show.
Northfield Officer Karie Tucker said in a news release the drugs were worth more than $150,000.
Officials planned to turn over the loaded .45-caliber handgun to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, a court affidavit said.
Hollis had been staying at the trailer for two weeks and that a second person named “Jamal” was believed to be the boss, but was not home, the court affidavit said.
Five other people from the Roxbury area were arrested on either old arrest warrants or possession of small amounts of drugs, Northfield Police said after the raid.
Hollis appeared by video for the brief hearing on Friday.
After his arrest last month, Doyle agreed to release him on conditions despite multiple objections by Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson. She noted the loaded gun made Hollis a danger to the community. Masterson also cited inconsistent statements by Hollis and his girlfriend about his work history as well as ownership of multiple cars, including a Mercedes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.