The Rutland Redevelopment Authority Board admitted Tuesday it improperly conducted a meeting in July.
The board held a special meeting to discuss allegations by developer Stephen Box that the meeting was incorrectly warned, and a vote was held without the legal requirement for a quorum. The board will discuss how to remedy the violations at its next regular meeting on Sept. 27 at 8 a.m., according to City Attorney Matthew Bloomer.
Box recently made a similar claim against the Board of Aldermen. After a 2½-hour special meeting last week, the board agreed it had failed to post the required warning for three meetings, but it rejected Box’s claim that the agenda for a fourth meeting was too vague under the letter of the law. The Aldermen voted unanimously on Monday to ratify the decisions made at the previous meeting, and to enact policies to assure the warnings are posted properly.
Absent from the discussions was any claim that any member of the public had been unable to participate, or that the board had been inadequately informed about the subjects discussed due to the violations. Nobody spoke at Monday’s Board of Aldermen meeting to object to the board ratifying its previous decisions — or to offer any comment.
Box has refused to answer questions from both the aldermen and RRA board about how he might have been aggrieved by the violations.
Box has maintained that such questions were inappropriate, a stance acknowledged at the beginning of the RRA board meeting Tuesday by Chairman Edward Clark.
“Mr. Box, you may not like it, but we will ask you how you were aggrieved,” he said. “You may respond or not.”
The allegations were that RRA meeting warnings are not posted anywhere other than the organization’s website; that an agenda item that simply read “Hale Resources” was too vague; and that the July meeting started without a quorum; and that board member Israel Mac joined the meeting late and took part in a vote without being present for the full discussion.
Tensions between Box and RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy flared Tuesday, with Duffy trying to question Box about the allegations. Box made a formal complaint to the RRA alleging that Duffy had shown bias against him by questioning whether the city wanted to do business with “people like that.” Box is white and attributed the comment to personal animus rather than identity politics.
At least one other RRA board member described hearing the comment. The board investigated and found no bias in Duffy’s actions; advised Box that his demeanor while before the board could be more relaxed; and it pledged to show professionalism in dealings with him, asking the same.
On Tuesday, Duffy noted from the minutes that Box was not at the July 12 meeting and asked how Box knew when Mac joined the meeting. Clark echoed the question.
“I’m curious how you’re aggrieved for a meeting you did not attend,” he said.
“I think the more important question would be when the member got there,” Box said. “You can leave me out of it. Brennan really wants to focus on how I got the information rather than what is the information. ... The aggrievement is the public has been let down.”
Duffy replied that Box made “damaging and misleading” statements about him at the following meeting.
“It is a little personal for me because I have been defamed by this,” he said.
Ultimately, board members agreed that Mac, who was silent during the discussion, joined the meeting mid-discussion. Similarly, the board agreed it had not met the requirement for the number of places warnings must be posted. It denied Box’s allegation that the meeting warning was too vague.
Clark said the board could and probably should write more specific agendas, but that it followed the letter of the law.
