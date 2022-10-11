The Rutland Redevelopment Authority began grappling with its future this week.
The RRA board of director's regular meeting went for almost three hours Tuesday morning, roughly a third of that in executive session.
The meeting comes a week after a measure that would have effectively eliminated the executive director position came before the Board of Aldermen. That motion was tabled; a related issue was sent to committee.
On Tuesday, the RRA board listened to Executive Director Brennan Duffy defend his tenure while Board Chairman Edward Clark solicited ways to move forward before the board spent almost an hour in executive session to discuss personnel matters. When they emerged, no action taken and they adjourned.
Duffy, in remarks last week, characterized criticisms of the RRA as "one person's opinion," repeatedly attributed them to the "politics" of Alderman Thomas Franco. He said it was "beyond the pale" for Franco to have made the proposal.
Franco, who is part of the RRA board as the Board of Aldermen's liaison to the group, sat next to Duffy during the meeting. He replied that the criticisms were not just his, but came from two-thirds of the Board of Aldermen.
"I will say I am defensive at some level at what's happening here," Duffy said. "If that's overt, I apologize. ... The only thing I can do is state the truth to counteract the lies that are going on."
According to Duffy, Franco's claim that the RRA was taking a passive role in the vast majority of projects in which it is involved while other organizations drove them. To refute that, Duffy said he went through 18 efforts listed in the RRA's most recently quarterly report and assigned them a rank of one, two, or three based on how involved the RRA was in them, with 1 being the RRA driving them directly; 3 taking on a passive role.
Duffy gave seven of those efforts a one; five a "one or two." He ranked the remaining six at two; none were ranked three. Based on that analysis, he asked the board for a vote confirming that the RRA's level of involvement in projects was greater than in Franco's analysis.
Nobody offered such a motion.
Clark said he thought it was a matter of opinion, and Franco said anyone was free to reach their own conclusions and that such a vote would be inappropriate.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski, who also serves on the RRA board, said she was disappointed in how one of the projects Duffy listed as a "one" — the application for a community development block grant for housing rehabilitation at 120 Maple St. — was handled. After the Board of Aldermen voted against backing Hale Resources' grant application, Mayor David Allaire sought a reconsideration at the next regular board meeting. The RRA brought Hale back, but also brought in several members of the local housing development community to vouch for Hale and the project.
"The second meeting didn't bring any new information, but it brought more people in for support," Markowski said. "I feel like that should have been done at the first meeting. ... I feel the Hales weren't well prepared. ... It reflected poorly on the RRA and the city."
"You're probably right, but I'm not sure what we would have done differently to make that happen," Clark replied.
Franco — who was one of the board members who changed from voting against the Maple Street project to voting for it — suggested that after the board rejected the application, the RRA's reaction should have been to work collaboratively with the board rather than make a "full-force press" to get the decision reversed.
Duffy noted that prior to the first vote, the only opposition to the project seemed to be coming from Alderman Chris Ettori, and said that he was caught off-guard to learn other board members had joined in that opposition.
"It sounds like communication and collaboration of all parties would have taken care of that situation," Clark said.
Clark repeatedly expressed frustration with what he felt was a lack or warning about the board's concerns.
Franco pointed out that those concerns had been building for some time. He said he had been trying to find out if the RRA had any strategic plan or other coherent goals by which the Board of Aldermen could gauge its success.
"I've asked multiple folks in the room what the objectives are," Franco said. "It's not really clear. ... This is a really long, ongoing issue and it predates my presence on the Board of Aldermen."
Franco also said Duffy had attached a label of "two" to several projects that he thought the city should be leading on, and maintained that a number of the efforts that Duffy had labeled with a "one" showed a lack of progress, such as when Markowski asked whether there were any leads regarding underdeveloped sites where the RRA is "working to facilitate the disposition and redevelopment of." Duffy had replied he "wouldn't say any of them have a hot lead."
Clark asked for next steps, and Mayor David Allaire said he would like to see a subcommittee of members of the RRA board and Board of Aldermen talk about the organization's vision and develop clear, measurable goals.
Duffy said that nobody was pleased with the 2020 update of the city master plan and suggested adding an economic development section there with the help of the planning commission.
"That allows a vessel to have those conversations that Mr. Franco wants to have and other members of the Board of Aldermen want to have," he said.
No motion was offered to engage in such a process, with the board instead going into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Duffy said he was not comfortable with Franco being a part of that discussion. Duffy found no vocal support for that position, but two board members — Matthew Reveal and Israel Mac — voted against entering the executive session.
The executive session proceeded.
