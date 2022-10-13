Embattled Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy resigned Thursday.

“While the current circumstances make it untenable to continue in my current capacity, I believe in Rutland, and am hopeful that the RRA and City will be able to continue to move forward on many of the important initiatives currently underway,” Duffy wrote in a statement issued late in the day. “While I believe my leadership has been effective and efficient, eleven years in a position such as this is a long time, and I recognize the opportunity to move forward in my professional career in a new capacity.”

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.