Embattled Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy resigned Thursday.
“While the current circumstances make it untenable to continue in my current capacity, I believe in Rutland, and am hopeful that the RRA and City will be able to continue to move forward on many of the important initiatives currently underway,” Duffy wrote in a statement issued late in the day. “While I believe my leadership has been effective and efficient, eleven years in a position such as this is a long time, and I recognize the opportunity to move forward in my professional career in a new capacity.”
Hired in 2011, Duffy was the first person in the post after the RRA reorganized and began to work for the city on a contractual basis rather than funding itself through grant administration — a practice critics at the time said had served to hamper its effectiveness.
A statement by RRA Board Chair Edward Clark lauded Duffy’s involvement with the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Project, the Center Street Marketplace project, the Center Street redesign and the Business Incentive Assistance Program.
Mayor David Allaire said he was sorry to see Duffy go.
“He gave 11 years of honorable service to the city, and it’s very unfortunate the circumstances that befell him and the process that happened,” Allaire said.
At least some of those circumstances were mounting criticism of the organization from newer members of the Board of Aldermen. The most vocal of those critics has been Alderman Christopher Ettori, who has particularly railed against the lack of a strategic housing plan and what he deems a passive approach to development projects.
While Ettori was the loudest critic, he was not alone, and the criticisms came to a head last week when Alderman Thomas Franco, who also serves as the aldermanic liaison on the RRA board, introduced a motion to effectively cut Duffy’s position.
Procedural maneuvering narrowly kept the board from taking up the measure that night, but a count of board members voting to bring it to the floor seems to indicate the proposal would pass once it got there.
Franco, who has argued economic development should be an in-house function and says he wants to see a large-scale reimagining of the RRA, said on Thursday he expects to withdraw his motion when it comes back up at next week’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
“As a member of the Board of Aldermen, I believe the RRA is navigating a moment of transition and I look forward to undergoing that transition with them as a member of their board. ... I have a lot of faith in the board to bring about a model that would work for everyone, and I want them to have that opportunity,” he said.
During a meeting earlier in the week, the mayor had suggested a joint committee of the RRA board and Board of Aldermen undertake a strategic planning process for the RRA, and he said he still likes that idea. But he pointed out the next steps are going to be up to the RRA board.
“They are responsible for what happened, and they are going to be responsible to pick up the pieces,” he said on Thursday. “The immediate blame is the RRA board.”
Clark could not be reached for comment late Thursday afternoon.
The statement issued by the RRA board stated that the only way forward in “the current situation and our organization’s relationship with the Board of Alderman” was to accept Duffy’s resignation.
“The Commissioners will now turn our attention to the future of the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, and continued service to the good people of the City of Rutland,” the statement reads. “We are looking forward to continued engagement and collaboration with our partners.”
Duffy, reached late in the day, said he did not have much to add to his prepared statement.
“I think it’s pretty clear how it went down,” he said. “It was very well politically motivated and orchestrated. It’s unfortunate that I was collateral damage.”
