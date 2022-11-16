The Rutland Redevelopment Authority is figuring out what comes next.
It’s been a month since Executive Director Brennan Duffy resigned amid criticisms of the organizations overall direction. The board of directors held what Chair Ed Clark called a brainstorming session about its future during its regular meeting this week.
“Our current thinking is, before we go out and hire a new person, we really need to investigate what we are looking for, do some strategic planning,” Clark said Wednesday. “We need to look at what we do best, review our agreement for services with the city, dive down with what’s needed.”
Toward that end, Clark said the board is preparing a request for proposals for a consultant to work with them ahead of seeking a new executive director.
The RRA, while funded by the city and housed at City Hall, operates independently of the city, administering grants and business development programs. Over the last year, newer members of the Board of Aldermen have questioned the organization’s effectiveness, suggesting it was taking a too-passive approach and was not heavily involved enough in the major redevelopment efforts in the city.
Clark said the RRA will pay whatever consultant it hires out of its own budget.
“I don’t expect the RRA going to the mayor to ask for money will be met with much enthusiasm,” he said. “It’ll all be funded internally.”
This is not the first time for soul-searching from the group. It underwent a major reorganization in 2011, when it had a greater level of independence but relied for its funding on grant administration fees. Now the organization works for the city on a contract basis.
Clark, who was part of the earlier process, said he does not expect the changes to be so large this time.
“Anything is on the table, I suppose,” he said. “I think the way it’s currently organized is probably correct.”
Clark said he has been considering the criticisms leveled at the organization.
“When it comes down to certain things like the (Tax Increment Financing) district (currently under consideration in the city), maybe the RRA has to be a catalyst to bring everyone in city government along a path that might not be their first choice path,” he said. “To me, that specifically, the TIF district, benefits Rutland City and should be a Rutland City-driven effort.”
Clark said the executive director position likely will remain vacant until March.
“I believe we’ve been able to stay on top of things,” he said. “Barbara (Spaulding, grant administrator for the RRA) is doing a lot, of course. ... I’ve been trying to take over certain things like going to the TIF meetings, going to the housing committee meetings. ... By and large, so far, I think we’ve been OK. There’ve been no red flags.”
Clark said the rest of the board has been stepping up, as well, but he said that situation cannot continue indefinitely. In addition, the nine-seat board has two vacancies.
Mayor David Allaire said the organization will at least get some relief on that score. He said he plans to present nominees for those two seats to the Board of Aldermen on Monday.
“There’s been an issue with finding people for a lot of those boards over the last couple years,” Allaire said.
Allaire said it is hard enough for people to carve time out of their schedules for meetings, and the RRA meets during the workday, making it even more of a challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.