The Rutland Redevelopment Authority needs to decide on its next steps, the organization’s board chair said Friday.
“As Mayor (David) Allaire said, we’re going to have to pick up the pieces,” said RRA Chair Edward Clark. “We need to sort it out. This has all been sort of a whirlwind.”
While some on the Board of Aldermen had been questioning the RRA’s function for about a year, the wind began to blow in earnest last week when Alderman Thomas Franco introduced a motion to effectively cut the position of RRA Executive Director Brennan Duffy.
The organization’s critics have complained of a passive approach to lining up projects and questioned how much of the activity toward housing and business development in the city was being driven by the RRA, and not other local entities. Its supporters have dismissed the complaints as “political,” and maintain that the RRA is serving the community well.
Duffy resigned Thursday, saying his position had become “untenable.”
“I kind of take this very hard on myself as a board president,” Clark said. “I feel responsibility. What would I have done different? It’s hard to say. ... I thank Brennan. I appreciate the work he’s done. ... It’s a different organization than when he was hired. I think we’ll continue to go in a positive direction.”
While grant administrator Barbara Spaulding is on the agenda on Monday to address the Board of Aldermen on matters that look like ones Duffy might have presented, Clark said they do not plan to saddle her with his duties in the interim.
“Barbara definitely does not want to be a de facto acting executive director,” he said. “We’re going to have to get together and sort that out. We really don’t want to pile a bunch of work onto her.”
Clark said Duffy would remain in the office through the end of the month and was preparing a list of projects still in progress to avoid letting anything slip through the cracks. He said a committee of board members would handle executive director duties until they figure out what happens next.
“We definitely are going to do some strategic planning,” Clark said. “It may run in parallel with an executive director search. We can’t put an ad in the Herald tomorrow and have someone sitting. That’s not realistic. We’re going to have to put our heads together and decide what we’re looking for. ... All of this weighs very heavily. I hope we come out better.”
