Rutland Regional Medical Center has seen a rise in the number of patients needing their medications administered to them in-house, and wants to expand its capacity to treat those folks — but a key fundraising event has been on hiatus since the pandemic.
The good news is that the fundraising event, the Green Mountain Gala, will return this year, May 20 to be exact, at Southside Steakhouse in Rutland.
RRMC is working to raise $300,000 toward expanding the Infusion Center at the Foley Cancer Center.
Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinical services at RRMC, said the need for the Infusion Center has increased.
“The amount of medications that need to be infused under the supervision of a health care worker have increased dramatically,” he said. “A lot of the medications you see on TV these days, many of those need to be infused, which means they have to be prepared in a pharmacy under sterile conditions, mixed properly and then infused over a period of time.”
These medications are not the kind that can be put into pill form, he said. Not only do they have to be administered by a professional, dosing a patient can also take several hours in some cases.
“Over the past several years, the volume of medications for non-cancer indications that we need to infuse has risen dramatically," said Reynolds. "And I would almost go as far as to say it’s almost doubled, not year over year, but in the past six or seven years the volume has doubled, so we’re doing a lot more of this now.”
The expansion project should double the Infusion Center’s capacity, he said, and give patients a much nicer place to sit, as their treatments can take a long time to administer.
“The long story short is, we’re having to infuse more and more medications and we’ve run out of space, and this gala and this fundraiser is going to help us put that into action for our community, so we can meet the needs of Rutland County’s patients,” he said.
Traci Moore, senior director of Rutland Health Foundation, the hospital’s fundraising arm, said Tuesday that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last Green Mountain Gala was in 2019. On average, it draws about 300 people and raises an average of $100,000, making it the foundation’s largest fundraiser. It also kicks off several months of fundraising efforts.
She said that this year’s rebooted gala is conservatively hoping for about 200 to 225 guests. Tickets are $100 each and can be bought online at bit.ly/GMGala2023 or by calling 802-747-3629. There will be cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m. At 7 p.m., there will be hand-crafted tapas and cuisine stations, as well as a dessert coffee bar. From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be dancing and music by the band A House on Fire.
Moore said the gala had booked A House on Fire, based in Burlington, to play in 2020 and wanted to have them in 2021 and 2022 but because of the pandemic, couldn’t hold the event.
The Vermont Country Store is sponsoring a candy bar for the event, which will let folks take home a bag of treats.
She praised the gala’s volunteer committee consisting of Carolyn Gregory, Shannon Maass and Laura Zmurko for their hard work.
Reynolds said the gala was missed by the hospital community, as it not only helped raise funds for important projects but was a morale boost, as well.
