The patient at Rutland Regional Medical Center suspected of having coronavirus has tested negative, as has everyone else the Vermont Department of Health has seen fit to test, a state official said Wednesday.
"All samples submitted to the Public Health Laboratory to date have been completed, and all have come back negative for COVID-19," DOH spokesman Bennett Truman said late Wednesday afternoon.
Hospital officials said Tuesday that they had a patient "under investigation" for infection and were awaiting test results.
