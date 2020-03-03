A patient at Rutland Regional Medical Center is “under investigation” for COVID-19, the respiratory infection caused by coronavirus.
“The patient is presenting as a moderate risk as they have not traveled to any of the affected countries but does present with other risk factors,” hospital spokeswoman Rowan Muelling-Auer said in an emailed statement Tuesday night. “We are following CDC guidelines and are working with the Vermont Department of Health to perform testing, and we hope to receive definitive results within the next 24 hours.”
Mayor David Allaire said during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday that City Hall and the hospital would be in regular contact regarding coronavirus issues. He said Tuesday that while he had been aware of a concern, he did not know the status of the case until contacted by a reporter.
“They did tell me if they got a positive result, they would be in contact with the city,” he said. “First thing in the morning, I will be in touch with them.”
An inquiry with the Vermont Department of Health was not immediately responded to Tuesday night.
Previously, state officials have said a number individuals around the state who have returned from traveling to areas with known infections has been asked to voluntarily undergo home self-isolation, taking their temperature daily and monitor for symptoms of cough or shortness of breath until 14 days after they returned from their travel.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that Vermont Emergency Management had assembled an interagency task force to support the overall public health response and prepare for COVID-19 cases in Vermont.
Public health officials have advised frequent hand-washing as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
