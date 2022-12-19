Rutland Regional Medical Center is hoping that if they cannot get patients to the Brattleboro Retreat, it can bring the Brattleboro Retreat to young patients.
The two organizations announced Monday they had received a $901,123 federal grant for a pilot project using telemedicine to allow pediatric psychiatrists in Brattleboro to begin treatment of patients at the emergency department in Rutland. RRMC leadership said the grant was part of a larger project to look at ways to use telemedicine in improve mental health care access statewide.
“On average, children who are waiting for an inpatient bed at Brattleboro will wait five or six days for a bed to become available,” said Alison Davis, medical director of RRMC’s emergency department. “Before the pandemic, the wait time was three days.”
Davis said the youth are not able to start specialist care while waiting in Rutland, but could under the new program, set to begin early next month. Some of the patients may be able to get the treatment they need entirely via telepsychiatry, she said. They could go home without ever taking up a bed in Brattleboro.
Others may be able to leave the Retreat earlier, she said, because they began treatment in Rutland.
Either way, she said, beds in Brattleboro should turn over more quickly, increasing availability and bringing down wait times.
Davis said if the program succeeds, an expansion of it could prove helpful to adults in crisis, as well.
“I think kids have been affected in the pandemic the same way adults have been,” she said. “There’s an increase in anxiety, an increase in depression. The needs have changed in the community with the pandemic.”
However, Davis said telemedicine alone will not meet all the unmet needs.
“There are a limited number of outpatient pediatric psychiatry providers,” she said. “I think it’s a workforce challenge among many workforce challenges in health care.”
Nobody was available at the Brattleboro Retreat to answer questions about the program on Monday, but the organization released a prepared statement by Dr. Karl Jeffries, their chief medical officer.
“This early access to psychiatric services will minimize the amount of time these patients have to wait before receiving critical and necessary health care,” he wrote. “Providing timely mental health treatment to a pediatric patient in need is not only excellent patient care, we anticipate it could also lead to decreased lengths of hospitalization for those participating in our program, which would improve the overall accessibility of inpatient hospital beds for the entire Vermont mental health system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.