Rutland Regional Medical Center is hoping that if they cannot get patients to the Brattleboro Retreat, it can bring the Brattleboro Retreat to young patients.

The two organizations announced Monday they had received a $901,123 federal grant for a pilot project using telemedicine to allow pediatric psychiatrists in Brattleboro to begin treatment of patients at the emergency department in Rutland. RRMC leadership said the grant was part of a larger project to look at ways to use telemedicine in improve mental health care access statewide.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

