With Christmas less than a week away, many nonprofits in the area are distributing toys and presents to the people they serve, and a large number of those presents came from the volunteers at RSVP and their Operation Dolls and More Open House on Nov. 29 at Trinity Church.
Maryesa White, program coordinator for RSVP, said all the different gifts and packages that were given out during the open house were intended to help nonprofit organizations in Rutland County supply the families they serve with gifts for the holidays.
"We work from about February until, I would say, right up until the event because I had some people bringing in hats and mittens and scarves about two days before the event to put on this big display," she said. "We'll get gently used and new toys brought down to Trinity Church. We're always looking for items so if there are individuals in the community, let's say their kids grew out of their toys, have them give us a call here at the office, and we'll point them where to go."
White said RSVP volunteers clean up the donated items or make small repairs if necessary and then put them together into packages.
“Let's say, a volunteer has an idea with a doll and a book and some color theme or some theme along those lines, they'll put that package together and once it's all done, we put it in storage until our event,” White said.
Some of their volunteers have other skills and build items like cradles for dolls or hygiene stools, while others knit or sew clothing for dolls. On Nov. 29, about 30 RSVP volunteers helped get the items amassed during the year to the nonprofits which would give them to area children.
Most of the gifts are for infants to pre-teens but White said this year, the program was able to help some teenagers as well. Among the gifts were winter sleds to replace the bicycles that had been given away in some past years.
On Nov. 29, the items collected were distributed to a number of nonprofits like BROC–Community Action in Southwest Vermont; the Rutland City Police Department, to be used in the “Shop With a Cop” event; most of the Rutland County schools; Dismas House; Marble Valley Correctional; and Rutland County food shelves.
Dan Warnecke, executive director of the Rutland Community Cupboard, said he attended Operation Dolls for the first time this year.
“When you walk in, it's an incredible amount of toys. It's kind of hard to believe how much they actually have for the community,” he said.
Warnecke said RSVP volunteers set up tables at the church for all the participating nonprofits and fill those tables with toys which people from the nonprofits can then use as holiday presents.
“Luckily we were a beneficiary of one of those tables,” Warnecke said. “We took in probably anywhere between 30 and 40 toy items. We have been giving these toy items out to younger families that have children.”
Each family gets one toy when they come to the cupboard to get food for the holidays, according to Warnecke.
The gifts or gift packages get to the right nonprofit through the help of a request form that RSVP sends out. Staff members at the nonprofits fill out the form to let RSVP know how many children they plan to serve, their gender, their interests and other information that can help RSVP identify the right gift items.
“We try to hit all of their requests. This year we were able to hit everybody's requests that were significant,” White said.
Warnecke said the program was very helpful to nonprofits such as the community cupboard.
“It's an amazing way to directly affect children in this area. It's wonderful to be able to work with the RSVP program. They not only give us volunteers but they also give us things like toys for kids,” he said.
Operation Dolls is in its 18th year.
