At Gawet Memorial Field, tucked in off of Marble Street in West Rutland, cars piled in to see the annual Keith Page Invitational Memorial Rugby Tournament on Saturday.
People brought their families and friends, dogs and kids, and chairs and big blankets while the teams practiced on the field before the referee blew the whistle and the games began.
Originally called the Marble Valley Invitational hosted by the Rutland Rugby Club, when beloved longtime member Keith Page passed away in 2014 it was renamed after him, “Because he was such a huge part of Rutland rugby from the get-go,” said Kate Troy, current club president and tournament organizer. “We wanted to do something to keep his name alive in the rugby community.”
The first year Nathan Dupras started playing rugby back in 2012, Page was still alive and an active member of the club at age 55.
“I was in high school at the time and it was really neat to see guys in varying ages from 20 to 60 still out playing a contact sport and being active and getting involved and keeping the community going,” Dupras said. “I was 18 and he was 55 and still getting after it and super supportive and any time I was like, ‘I don’t know how long I’ll be doing this,’ (he) really got me fired up to stay involved.”
It’s a common misconception that Page started the Rutland Rugby Club, but former club president and coach Robert Bliss said, “That’s a myth that a lot of people think of because Keith was so beloved.” He described Page as “kind and quiet, soft-spoken.”
“I came to Rutland in ’88 and have been playing ever since,” Bliss said. “Keith moved to Rutland (and) started playing shortly after.”
Page’s nickname was Moose and if you talk to anyone who knew him, the two things they immediately remember him for were rugby and kindness.
“No matter where he went (people knew him) because Keith was so involved in rugby, and kindness,” Bliss said.
Page was a special educator with Rutland City Public Schools and advocated for the kids in many ways. Rutland Intermediate School gives out a Keith Page Award every year to a student who exhibits kindness and support for others.
“We do (the tournament) as a fundraiser event for causes that would have been near and dear to his heart,” said Troy, who has been playing rugby for 25 years. One of those causes is Silver Towers Camp in Ripton, where Page worked for many summers as counselor, and the camp uses the donation to provide scholarship assistance.
“The year after he passed away, some of us went up to the camp to visit the kids,” Troy recalled. “When we walked in the room and told them why we were there and who we knew and that we were trying to do (some of the things) he would have done, the faces that lit up and had that connection to him was amazing to see. I (saw) what he did for all these kids.”
This year the tournament raised money for Rutland Unified Sports with lots of raffle prizes donated from businesses around Vermont. The games ran back to back all day Saturday, kicking off with Rutland vs. Bennington just before 9 a.m. Other teams who participated included Upper Valley, Black River, Monadnock, and a team called Geezers, with a total of about 100 players and an equal number of spectators.
“There’s a roster of people that are registered (with) Rutland Rugby; it’s probably 20 but we have people that come from all over the place for the Keith Page Invitational who were former players or children of former players or current players and friends of the club that show up to play,” said Bliss. The bond the players share comes across in each conversation, and Bliss said, “That’s rugby. My son plays and he said it’s the most inclusive and connected environment he’s ever been in. You can go to any field and you’re welcome, whether you play rugby or not, if you have an interest, you’re in. We have people that show up that have never played. There’s a very social side to rugby about just connecting with other people.”
“We want the general community to know that rugby is a thing in this area — a lot of people are not aware of that,” Troy said. “And that it’s a lifelong sport. You can start playing as young as 5 years old in certain areas, and there are people playing well into their 60s.”
“It’s a huge community,” she added. “I can go anywhere in the world and walk into places that are patronized by rugby people and I have dozens of new friends within five minutes. That’s what the rugby community is and we are hoping to grow that in this area.”
If you have an interest, you can reach out to Rutland Rugby on Facebook or its web page and ask how to get involved.
“We’d love to have more people,” Bliss said.