At Gawet Memorial Field, tucked in off of Marble Street in West Rutland, cars piled in to see the annual Keith Page Invitational Memorial Rugby Tournament on Saturday.

People brought their families and friends, dogs and kids, and chairs and big blankets while the teams practiced on the field before the referee blew the whistle and the games began.

