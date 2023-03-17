An interfaith community memorial service hosted on Thursday by Rutland United Methodist Church’s outreach program, Companions in Wholeness, invited all those who have lost friends and loved ones over the last few years to celebrate and honor their lives.
“We’ve been losing some of our guests that come in the morning through one means or another. And a lot of these folks that are friends and loved ones have not had an opportunity to have a memorial service or a funeral service for them,” said Ellie McGarry, coordinator of Companions in Wholeness. “So, we decided that we would put one together.”
The event began at 11 a.m. at the church’s Strongs Avenue location and featured several area religious leaders reading scripture and poetry. A candle-lighting ceremony was also performed, honoring each of the over 30 individuals being remembered.
Dot Pelkey, an RUMC member, said she thought the service was great, adding that having it be an interfaith service allows people to come together at a time when there is “too much division in the world.”
“This is the first time I’ve been able to have any kind of (service) for my husband that passed,” she said. “The pandemic had started in March, and he passed less than two months later. So, there was no opportunity to do anything. The kids and grandkids had to sit out on the deck and talk through the door,” “It’s fantastic to finally be able to do something.”
After the service, members and visitors were invited to share a meal together and reminisce about their loved ones.
“We hope this just (provides) some support and some healing,” McGarry said. “We all grieve in a different way when we lose somebody, so we’re just hoping to give them some peace and let them know that their loved ones are at peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.