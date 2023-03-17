RUMC service
Rutland United Methodist Church Co-Pastor John Hardman-Zimmerman lights candles one by one as names were read during a memorial service on Thursday.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / staff photo

An interfaith community memorial service hosted on Thursday by Rutland United Methodist Church’s outreach program, Companions in Wholeness, invited all those who have lost friends and loved ones over the last few years to celebrate and honor their lives.

“We’ve been losing some of our guests that come in the morning through one means or another. And a lot of these folks that are friends and loved ones have not had an opportunity to have a memorial service or a funeral service for them,” said Ellie McGarry, coordinator of Companions in Wholeness. “So, we decided that we would put one together.”

