David Potter wants a recount.
Potter, who fell short of returning to the Vermont House of Representatives on Election Day, has requested a recount in the Rutland District 2 race.
It was a four-way competition for two seats in which Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, came in first with 2,079 votes and Democratic challenger Ken Fredette finished well outside contention, with 1,687 votes.
There was significantly less daylight between Potter, a former Democratic representative and incumbent Rep. Arthur Peterson, a Republican. A nine-vote gap in the unofficial results narrowed to seven with the final tally, which had Peterson winning 1,952 to 1,945.
Potter said he could not think of a recount that had shifted the final tally of a Vermont House race by more than a vote or two, but that he was availing himself of the option nonetheless.
“I don’t have any delusions it’s going to change seven votes, but you never know,” Potter said on Friday. “I had 1,945 supporters and at least some of them have said they would like to see a recount done, and I think I should respect that. ... We’ll just have to see.”
Peterson said he was prepared for the request.
“It was something I kind of expected with a nine-point lead — I guess seven, now,” he said. “We’ll go through the process, and I feel we’ll come out the other side with a victory.”
Peterson, who ousted Potter in 2020, said he had not expected the race to be so close. Peterson won by 45 votes that year, but since then, the district lines were redrawn, removing Proctor and attaching a portion of Rutland Town to the district otherwise composed of West Rutland, Clarendon and Wallingford.
“The town that surprised me a little bit was Rutland Town,” Peterson said, adding he had the weakest showing there, finishing fourth. “I’m not sure what the situation was.”
Potter said the recount had been scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 29.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
