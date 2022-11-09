Republicans in Rutland-2 were declaring victory Wednesday as they picked up yard signs following an election night that saw one of them seemingly ahead by fewer than 10 votes.
House Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, had a total of 2,072 votes as of Wednesday afternoon, per the Vermont Secretary of State’s website. Rep. Art Peterson, R-Clarendon, had 1,948.
Dave Potter, a Democrat from Clarendon, had 1,939, putting him nine votes away from Peterson, while Wallingford Democrat Ken Fredette had 1,682 votes.
The district consists of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland, and a large part of Rutland Town.
The secretary of state’s website reports that all four of those towns have submitted results. It was showing numbers from all but Rutland Town on Tuesday night, but at some point between then and Wednesday the website was no longer showing town-level figures — just the district total.
The clerk for the district is Gloria Menard, town clerk in Clarendon. According to Menard’s records, in Clarendon, Burditt received 553 votes, Peterson 611, Potter 516, and Fredette 388. In Wallingford, it was 435 votes for Burditt, 461 votes for Peterson, 515 for Potter, and 530 for Fredette. West Rutland’s figures showed 567 for Burditt, 434 for Peterson, 372 for Potter, and 282 for Fredette.
Menard said this was according to the secretary of state’s website.
Vote tallies sent to the Rutland Herald by West Rutland Town Clerk Christine Wener are slightly different, with Burditt getting 574 votes, Fredette 287, Peterson 438, and Potter 377.
Using those figures, Potter lost by eight votes instead of nine. The other candidates’ totals were only off by single digits, not enough to affect the outcomes.
Kari Clark, town clerk in Rutland Town, shared unofficial results Wednesday afternoon that had Burditt with 517 Rutland Town votes, Peterson with 442, Potter with 536, and Fredette with 482.
The results posted to the secretary of state’s website are currently unofficial.
“We have to move away from the expectation of having official results immediately after the election is over,” stated Eric Covey, chief of staff at the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office in an email Wednesday. “The process is careful and deliberate by design — our priority must always be focused on ensuring accuracy, not expediency.”
He stated that town and city clerks have 48 hours from the election to review, prepare, certify and submit their returns of vote.
The official certification of votes will happen across Vermont at 10 a.m. Nov. 15, he stated, “where the respective canvassing committees will review and certify the results of all races. The Statewide Canvassing Committee is comprised of the secretary of state and the chair or a designee of each of Vermont’s Major Parties.”
Potter said on Wednesday that he’ll wait until he sees firmer figures before deciding on whether to ask for a recount.
Potter had served in the Legislature for many years until his loss to Peterson in 2020 by 42 votes.
“We’re happy to have won,” said Peterson, as he and Burditt were out gathering up lawn signs. “It was closer than I thought it would be, but in the end a victory is a victory, and we’re reveling in the win, that’s what we look at.”
Burditt said he’s exhausted.
“I’m happy with the way it went,” he said. “Art and I both won. I attribute it to the work we did. It’s Art’s second race, and he worked harder than he did last year. ... This is my seventh, and this is the hardest I’ve ever worked, so as far as having some success goes, resting on your laurels isn’t the right thing to do in this business.”
Fredette said Wednesday that he thinks the race went well, despite his loss.
“It’s tough sledding ... in Rutland-2 if you have a D next to your name,” he said. “Dave Potter did very well because he was out knocking on every door. I just didn’t have the option to do that if I wanted to and keep my house functioning. I think the campaign was very civil and the voters have spoken.”
He said he still wants to see the official results, however.
Clark stated in an email Wednesday that Rutland Town results took as long as they did due to absentee ballots and the way the tabulating machines read them.
“It wasn’t necessarily the counting,” she stated. “We found early on that the new tabulators are extremely sensitive. With that being said, the machine had a difficult time reading some of the absentee ballots. Ballots that are mailed to homes often have the potential to incur unintentional markings. Therefore, those ballots that are un-readable by the tabulator need to be manually counted by ballot clerks, which takes extra time and care to process.”
