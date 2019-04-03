On Tuesday, longtime Act 250 Coordinator William Burke called for changes to exemptions for slate quarries and supported appellate authority for an Environmental Review Board.
“I’d like to let my testimony to speak for itself,” Burke said in a Wednesday interview before offering no additional comment.
Burke explained that state Rep. Amy Sheldon, D-East Middlebury, chairwoman of the Commission on Act 250, requested he share what 26 years as an Act 250 coordinator have been like to help plan for the land-use law’s next 50 years. Burke is the coordinator for Districts 1 and 8, which encompass Rutland and Bennington counties, and testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife.
When the Environmental Board was replaced with the Natural Resources Board and an Environmental Court was created in 2005, it presented a conflict of interest, Burke said in his testimony.
“The ethical, if not the legal, restrictions on direct communications between the Governor’s office and the Act 250 program were undermined,” Burke said.
The appellate body for Act 250 cases is forbidden from “ex-parte communications,” or communication regarding anything specific to an ongoing case and its outcome, according to the Administrative Procedures Act.
This act puts up what legal counsel has deemed a “Chinese Wall,” Burke said, which came down when appeals were sent to the Environmental Court instead of the NRB, as was the case from 2015 to 2017 when Burke was observing the Mountain Top Inn’s plans to expand in Chittenden.
“I received a phone call from the Chair of the Board (Sen. Diane Snelling), wherein she informed me that Jaye Pershing Johnson, the Governor’s counsel, had directed her to settle all matters associated with Mountain Top,” Burke’s testimony reads. “And therefore she, and the NRB, would not be supporting my jurisdictional opinion should it be issued and appealed to the E-Court. The Chair went on to add, and I quote: ‘I could lose my job over this.’”
While the NRB is a party to Act 250 appeals, Burke said, the board did not participate when Burke’s jurisdictional opinion was sent to the Environmental Court, and he was recently informed that the NRB would not be participating in front of the Supreme Court regarding the case.
“For the NRB to decline to participate in a fundamental and wide-reaching jurisdictional issue begs for further explanation and I feel obligated to bring it to the Committee’s attention,” Burke said.
Ethan LaTour, assistant communications director for Gov. Phil Scott’s office, said Johnson made a judgment call after reviewing the case.
“She felt like the jurisdictional opinion was outside the scope,” LaTour said. “Jaye provided legal analysis — the E-Court agreed with Jaye’s interpretation that it was overreach.”
“Restoring an Environmental Review Board’s appellate function and rebuilding the ‘Chinese Wall’ between the Governor’s office and the NRB would serve to restore and to protect the integrity of the Act 250 process, and I urge you to do so,” Burke wrote.
Burke also said he was barred by then-NRB Executive Director Lou Borie from participating in a case regarding Haystack Resort in Wilmington, on the grounds that he was not the District 2 coordinator, at least not in public.
“It was evident on its face, but left unspoken, that my assignment in this case was to act as a ghost writer,” Burke said. “I immediately explained to Mr. Borie that I found myself unable to work under these restrictions and that the Board would have to find someone else.”
Several weeks later, Burke said he received a letter of reprimand for his conduct, which Borie and Snelling called “unprofessional and inappropriate.”
Burke testified that he understood that Snelling and others confirmed that she met with the person applying for the Act 250 permit, and that the special request was made to expedite a decision on behalf of the applicant.
Efforts made to contact Snelling were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Borie said he had no comment on any part of Burke’s testimony. He testified before the Commission on Act 250 just before Burke did on Tuesday.
Originally, it was Burke’s task to develop the slate quarry exemption from Act 250 in 1995, which he did, including documentation of the history and physical location of every quarry hole.
“The proposed registration was deemed unduly burdensome by the industry, and a pro-forma registration was substituted,” Burke wrote.
Burke wrote out 118 jurisdictional opinions that covered several hundreds of quarry holes. A single exemption can cover multiple quarry holes in one tract, a level of exemption that no other extricative businesses in Vermont is privy to.
“The fundamental problem with the status quo is that it dooms the slate belt and the citizens who reside in or near it to a nearly lawless environment,” Burke said. “The problem rests not with the responsible operators — whom you have heard from — but the potential for the next 50 years and beyond that literally anyone else — including rogue operators or ‘cowboys’ will be free to reopen any of those 400 holes at any time in the future.”
“I’m thankful that Bill Burke has the integrity to do the right thing,” said Pawlet resident Kim Gaschel, who moved to Vermont with her family in 2017. “But the revelations are also devastating because what does that mean for people in our situation? People who come to Vermont because they feel Vermont has strong values only to discover those ‘values’ go out the window when special interests need a favor.”
Burke suggested the formation of a committee of slate quarry operators and citizens to develop stipulated permit conditions and processes for when a problem arises.
Every operating quarry would file an application and agree to the terms and conditions, and if no hearing was needed in a 15-day time span, the quarry would be open and free to operate, while opening all old quarries would each be subject to the Act 250 process.
“It’s not a perfect solution,” Burke said. “But it would go a long way to restore a sense of fair play to the citizens of Western Rutland County.”
