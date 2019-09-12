The American Legion is back in action.
Rutland Legion Post 31 recently reopened after closing for 30 days to reorganize and carry out much-needed repairs on the building. Much of the effort has been supervised by the post’s new adjutant — past state commander and past national vice commander Linda Perham. The Westminster resident said she transferred her membership from the Bellows Falls post to the Rutland one to help get the troubled location back on track.
“There were some grumblings of problems at the post so they asked me to come in and talk about the rules — corporate rules, bylaws,” Perham said. “There was a lot of anger and grumbling and discontent. People got up and walked out.”
Perham said she convinced one of the post’s leaders to resign, transferred her membership and became an officer so she could review the post’s books.
“These people are wonderful people ... but under a seven-year period, there were repairs that needed to be made that weren’t, a lot of things that were let go, no leadership. ... They needed someone from outside to come in and show them their strengths and weaknesses. ... We weren’t having meetings apparently. This was a post of 670 members and they couldn’t find 15 people to go to a meeting.”
Perham said the post closed for a month to catch up on building maintenance — “floors, walls, ceiling tiles, leaks, all those things people take for granted” — did an audit and began networking with other community organizations.
“The volunteers are coming back,” she said. “The attitude has changed. ... We had a 90-year-old woman named Bea Noble who’s been here every day cleaning. ... I’ve revitalized posts throughout New England. This one has been a joy because there’s a lot of good people who want to serve that post.”
Perham, who served as a nurse in the U.S. Army during the first Gulf War, said she grew up in the Legion, where her father was a State Commander. She has told stories at past Legion events of how the attentiveness of his fellow-members saved her father’s life when he took ill, and how the organization looked after his family while he recovered.
“This organization is important to me,” she said Thursday. “When I hear a post is in need, I’ll do everything I can to get them back on their feet.”
The newly reopened post will host a dinner and dance fundraiser for veterans’ projects Oct. 12.
“We’re certainly open all during the week,” Perham said. “We’d like people using the hall. More activity makes people more excited to be there.”
The Rutland post reopens as the federal government has expanded eligibility — now any veteran who served a single day on active duty and was honorably discharged since the beginning of World War II may join, opening up eligibility to many peacetime veterans, and membership in the Auxiliary is now open to male spouses of veterans.
“There’s, like, 48,000 vets in the state of Vermont,” Perham said. “I certainly know in Rutland there’s a lot of people who are eligible who have not joined.”
