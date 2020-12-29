Last month, the Rutland Herald asked all Rutland County lawmakers to outline what they see as the priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Here are the emailed responses we received.
Sen. Brian Collamore
I am sponsoring a bill that will exempt veterans' retirement pay from Vermont income tax. This is a bill I sponsored last session but it never made it out of the Senate Finance Committee. I think it is the least we can do for our veterans. Vermont is one of only nine states that still taxes military retirement pay. Not only would this be a fitting thank you to those who served, but it would also be an economic development bill since it would make Vermont a more attractive place to move to and provide the state with a much needed boost in population.
We need to focus on recovery from the pandemic, both in terms of health and the economy. Once we have been able to vaccinate a sufficient number of Vermonters, we need to turn our attention to local businesses and find ways to assist them in recovering economically from a situation over which they had no control.
There is still much progress to be made regarding improvements in broadband availability for all Vermonters. As the pandemic has shown quite clearly, Vermont is not yet a place where all Vermonters have access to reliable internet services and we must work to change that. How many can remember when Victory and Granby became the final towns in Vermont to get electricity back in 1963? In many ways, we are in a similar position with broadband access now.
Affordable housing is another challenge. If we are serious about attracting young families to Vermont, we must continue to find ways to encourage construction or re-purposing existing home stock into affordable homes for new residents.
Also, we need Act 250 reform. I firmly believe we need to take another look at making Act 250 permitting more predictable, affordable and less burdensome for businesses and developers. I think we should encourage growth as long as a project does not have a demonstrative negative impact on the environment.
Rep. Larry Cupoli
Rutland 5-2
Serving as vice chairman of the House Committee on Education, my first priority will be looking at education funding. Each year in the Legislature, we look at different funding methods and always come up short on a fix. Homestead and nonresident property taxes continue to rise and are becoming unmanageable for many of our residents and businesses alike. The Education Fund is closing in on $2 billion and we continue to see fewer and fewer students. This decline in student population is expected to continue through 2030.
Other issues of importance are the implementation of Act 173 and discussion on the weighting system, which reforms special education funding and delivery practices. Our current system is administratively costly for the state and localities, discourages cost containment and is unpredictable and lacks transparency.
I am hoping that we can find ways to build a better economy and invest in our growth as a state. We must be cautious as the budget will be stressed this coming year and even more so in Fiscal Year 2022.
Rep. Jim Harrison
Rutland-Windsor-1
The upcoming legislative session, which could begin and end remotely, should cause us to focus on what really needs to be done and what can wait until next year. Priorities for me include a continued focus on dealing with the pandemic and doing what we can to get through it as safely as possible. After that, it is helping our many small businesses survive and getting our economy back on track this spring and summer.
Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Legislature will be to balance the state budget with lower revenues and so many unmet needs, including broadband expansion. I don’t believe we just tax ourselves out of this and will work with colleagues to reprioritize our spending, if necessary.
Rep. Bob Helm
Rutland-3
I see no necessity this year to try to expand on issues that are dwarfed by the damage that has been done by the COVID issue. I think this year we need to simply balance the budget and put all of our energy into putting all of our folks back to work and getting our businesses reopened. The only new ideas that I think we need this year should be totally related to our biggest problem, COVID.
We have state colleges in tough financial shape, not to mention Vermont State Police, roads and bridges in transportation and an in-the-tank income. We need to get our restaurants and our retail businesses back on track first.
Rep. Stephanie Zak Jerome
Rutland-6
During the first year of this legislative session, my priorities will center around the COVID-19 pandemic. Most importantly, I want to protect the health and safety of Vermonters and ensure our economic recovery.
With this next round of CARES Act funding, my work in the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development will be to make sure that there is continuity of unemployment benefits, hazard pay for essential workers, and economic recovery grants to businesses. This pandemic has further exposed the needs of our communities, including the importance of broadband, education funding, child care centers, affordable health care, livable wages and a clean environment.
This will be a fiscally difficult year. I will work to make sure that we get through this difficult time so that we can build for a brighter future.
Rep. Terry Norris
Addison-Rutland
Our biggest priority for this upcoming session will be dealing with the effects and after effects of COVID-19. Revenue will be down and the demands for that money will be up. The Education Fund has a substantial deficit, unemployment is still high, even with a vaccine, which will take some time to fully be of help, we are in for a tough time this winter. I would like to see an improvement in our cellular coverage and WiFi in rural areas of the state.
Rep. William Notte
Rutland 5-4
This year, as in any year, legislative priority should be to see what actions can be taken to help ease the burden on Vermont taxpayers. But it is especially important this year which finds many Vermonters out of work, underemployed, or just scraping by and many businesses on the verge of closing due to the extreme hardships brought on by COVID.
One means to potentially avoid undue financial burdens on Vermonters and Vermont businesses is to conduct a review of the Global Warming Solutions Act that passed last year. With the Trump administration leaving office and the Biden administration taking control, the United States will see renewed commitment to environmental protections. Vermont does not need to go it alone. Therefore, I believe we need to examine the actions we might take as a state that go above and beyond what is being asked of residents and businesses in neighboring states to determine high cost, large sacrifice actions that it would be best to avoid given the renewed commitment expected in this direction at the federal level.
I also hope to see the Legislature expand upon its previous actions on social justice issues. I have heard it suggested that such issues should not be a priority while we cope with the challenges COVID brings to our state. But racism and injustice does not disappear in a pandemic — it is magnified. People of color, children of color, have been disproportionately affected by COVID. Marginalized and immigrant communities have not been as well served in the state’s COVID response. It is always the time to do better in working toward making our state a fairer and more welcoming place and I hope work to do so increases, not decreases, in the coming months.
Rep. Butch Shaw
Rutland-6
The upcoming 2021 legislative session will present unprecedented challenges that we, as legislators, have never experienced both financially and keeping our citizens healthy in these times while we recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
My personal priorities for the session will be to build a state budget that is affordable and does not grow faster than Vermonter’s can afford to pay for and does not raise taxes yet allows the state to make critical investments for the benefit of us all. This will be a very heavy lift in these times of financial and emotional stress and the Legislature must continue to help Vermonters recover and learn lessons from this situation we find ourselves in today.
One of the important lessons we have learned is just how underserved Vermonters are in the area of broadband. This must be looked upon as a legislative priority as the internet highway must be improved and available to all even in the remotest areas of our local towns, counties and state. We must accomplish these initiatives while we protect our most vulnerable citizens, grow Vermont’s economy and make our state a more affordable place to live.
The Legislature certainly has its work cut out for itself in the upcoming session.
Rep. Linda Sullivan
Bennington-Rutland
I would prefer us to have a “skinny” first year to this biennium, focusing almost entirely on providing — and determining how we are funding — COVID-related relief and supports. I would largely defer until 2022 non-exigent social legislation and so-called reform measures — the legislative process, in my opinion, is not well served by Zoom, and I’d rather deal with these important questions when we are all together and following normal order. Still, there are difficult long-term economic issues related directly or indirectly to pandemic funding questions — involving, for example, the Education Fund and our growing unfunded pension liability hole — that I trust our “money committees” will be addressing this year.
Sen.-elect Joshua C. Terenzini
In my first term as a legislator, I must learn the role as fast as I possibly can. I support starting the legislative session by Zoom for health and safety reasons, but it puts freshman legislators at a learning disadvantage. Instead of navigating the halls of our capitol building and strengthening relationships, I will be trying to do this all from a computer screen.
My legislative priorities are those that I talked about on the campaign trail. Working in a bipartisan manner to improve broadband and cell reception, Act 250 reform, supporting COVID relief legislation for our small businesses, and doing my part to help our state recover from the pandemic. Also, I am already in discussions with other legislators as to how we can help volunteer fire and EMS departments retain and attract new membership. This is a critical issue from a public safety standpoint for many of Vermont's fire and EMS departments.
I look forward to getting sworn in on Jan. 6 and getting to work for the good people of Rutland County.
Rep. Thomas Terenzini
Rutland-4
As I return for my fifth term, my priority will be to support all Vermonters and small businesses get through the pandemic. COVID-19 legislation and small business assistance need to be every legislators priority. This session will once again look different due to a remote legislative session. I look forward to getting back to work for the residents of Rutland Town. Happy New Year to all.
