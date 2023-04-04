Rutland Area Robotics is gearing up to send its team, The IBOTS, to its third competition of the year — the New England FIRST Robotics District Championships held at The Big E in Springfield, Massachusetts.
The team has made it to this point after competing and achieving victory at competitions held recently at Western New England University and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. District Championships will be held April 5 through April 8.
FIRST, also known as For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a nonprofit organization set on inspiring young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in mentor-based STEM programming.
Each year, the organization hosts a series of competitions for robotics clubs across the world.
"FIRST Robotics encapsulates so many different skills within it, and it's in a context where it's an activity that kids love to get involved with. It's just a lot of it's a lot of fun," said IBOTS mentor Matthew Riley. “In a traditional educational environment, typically the teacher sets the curriculum, whereas in robotics, the kids drive a lot of that interest in learning.”
According to Riley, every year there's a new engineering challenge and a theme to the competitions. Students have six weeks once they watch the challenge announcement to build the robot that will solve the challenge when the competition comes around.
This year’s theme, "Charged Up," is represented in the form of charging stations that play a role in the challenge.
“This year we've got a pretty slick robot. It does just about everything you can do in the game,” Riley said. “In (this year’s) game, there are two three-team alliances. So, three robots on the field against three robots on the field, and there's scoring opportunities there. Penalties are also assessed, and that affects your score. At the end of the 2½-minute match, the best score wins.”
The IBOTS’ robot, nicknamed "Joule," features green accents, an actuated gripper that can pick up cones and cubes and an intake for cubes, among other elements.
Depending on how the team performs this week, they have a chance to qualify for the world championships set to be held in Houston, Texas.
Emilia Sabataso, a senior at Rutland High School, is the team captain and the electrical team lead for The IBOTS. She has been working with robotics since she was in seventh grade. While she said she isn’t fully sure the team will beat out the competition at the district championships, she does feel good about their standing.
“We always take it one match at a time because every match can be different,” Sabataso said. “Although I would love to move on to World's and do very well at Champ's, it's so unpredictable that you have to have an open mindset.”
So far, the team has been awarded the Engineering Inspiration award at the WNEU event, which acknowledges excellence in team collaboration; and the Team Sustainability award at the WPI event, which celebrates a team that has developed a sustainable program. The team also was the official winner at the WPI event.
Dan Roswell, a Rutland Robotics mentor for 15 years, said even though the wins are nice, the work the students do in and out of competitions is what is most gratifying.
“We're really a workforce development program. We're not necessarily a robotics thing, we just don't tell the kids that,” Roswell said. “The phrase we always use is, ‘We're not using the kids to build the robots. We're using the robots to build the kids.’”
Roswell added that The IBOTS are ranked 15 out of more than 200 teams in the New England region.
This year also is a special year for the team, as Roswell has been nominated for the Woodie Flowers award, recognizing excellence in mentorship.
Sabataso said she and another team member wrote an essay for his nomination. He has now been moved onto the list of finalists for the award.
“It's well-deserved. We wouldn't be here without him,” she said.
Riley added that the “Herculean effort” Roswell has put into the program for the past 15 years has made the program what it is today. He added that there are few more deserving than Roswell.
“I just I appreciate the students’ recognition. It obviously feels great to feel recognized for the work that me and, honestly, all the mentors do. It's not about me. I have a great team that works with me to get this done. So, I consider it a win for our whole mentor team,” Roswell said.
Riley and Roswell encouraged anyone interested in watching this week’s competition to view the livestream at www.twitch.tv/nefirst_blue and its other channels, NEFIRST_RED, NEFIRST_ORANGE and NEFIRST_GREEN.
“I think there's a passion that comes through for learning (here) and that's ultimately the goal of robotics. The goal isn’t to build robots, it's to build lifelong learners,” Riley said.
