In the conference room of Stafford Technical Center’s STEM Lab, members and mentors of Rutland Area Robotics’ FIRST team, The IBOTS, gathered Tuesday night to debrief a season of challenges, improvements and triumphs.
After revisiting key moments, conversation drifted to what comes next for the team.
With a summer full of competitions and preparation ahead, Dan Roswell, a Rutland Area Robotics mentor, was thinking bigger.
Having received two awards this season highlighting the sustainability of the team’s program and one award recognizing the relationships the team has built within the larger Rutland community, Roswell asked the team how to expand that value of local outreach to serve their global community, as well.
One student piped up that they will be working with Engineers Without Borders in the future and could connect the team to that cause. Another suggested fundraising for a global cause locally. Yet another suggested sending materials to teams overseas that they met at the most recent FIRST World Championship event.
“Exactly,” Roswell said. "We’re a robotics team, but that doesn’t mean we don’t do a clothing drive, we don’t donate or we don’t help people."
Big wins at Worlds
Throughout the course of the past few months, IBOTS team members have been preparing for and competing in FIRST events across the Northeast and, most recently, in Houston, Texas.
FIRST, which is short for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a nonprofit organization set on inspiring young people to be science and technology leaders by engaging them in mentor-based STEM programming.
For the first time since 2019, The IBOTS attended FIRST World Championships, which were held in Houston from April 19-22 this year.
The team, which qualified to attend the event at New England District Championships held April 5-8, won seven of their 10 matches and placed 15th out of 78 teams in the Curie Division.
“The kids had a fantastic time. They played with teams from all around the world. There are actually more countries at the event than the Winter Olympics. So, it's a very diverse group of kids. They get to meet students like them who think programming and electronics are cool,” Roswell said. “They get to hang out with adults and kids who see those skills as something valuable and interesting.”
Finian Smathers, a sophomore in his 11th year with Rutland Area Robotics, said he was proud of his team’s placement at Worlds, adding that it was an honor just to get to compete at all.
Smathers said, "Everyone's who is there is there for the same reason. They're there to compete with a robot. They're there to see other teams compete with robots. They're there to have fun. Once you realize that everyone is there for the same reason, it becomes a lot less about, ‘Oh, there's 50,000 people here watching me. What I'm going to do?’ And becomes more about, 'Oh, there’s 50,000 people here that I can meet and talk to.'"
Emma Cosgrove, a junior in her third year with the IBOTS, said that while Worlds was incredibly tough, it was rewarding to know the team stacked up to the competition.
“We put a lot of our effort into making sure our robot was reliable and making sure we had the training. So going against some of the best teams in the world who are backed by (organizations like) NASA and Google — and we're from Rutland, Vermont — it's a little intimidating,” Cosgrove said. “But we made it there. We qualified to be there. And everyone respected everyone else there.”
But making their way to the World Championships was no easy feat.
Creating community
Each year, when FIRST announces the theme and challenge for its series of competitions, participating teams have six weeks to create their robot before competition begins.
And for many IBOTS team members, from the beginning stages of creation to the final battles at World Championships, the work they put in each week is enough to be a full-time job.
The roughly 30-person team meets five to six times per week and, according to Cosgrove, puts in anywhere from 40 to 80 hours each week preparing for each competition. She added that the mentors often put in 50 or more hours a week helping students.
“We have to get kicked out at night sometimes by the custodians,” Roswell said with a chuckle. "I don't think there's a greater honor than working with kids who have been there all day with me and having the custodian come and say, 'You guys need to go.' Having kids want to be in school is refreshing. And it's an honor for us mentors. I mean, the kids do the work. We just try to guide them along and give them the skills they need. We fill the gaps, but to see them embrace and run with it, that's the magic."
Matt Riley, another IBOTS mentor, said the independence and determination of students is amazing to watch, especially with a team that strives to be as efficient as possible.
“Once you give them a skill, with the way these kids learn, they take that in and then they turn it around immediately. And then to hear them teaching their peers and the younger kids — for me, that's how I got hooked,” Riley said.
Cosgrove and Smathers also highlighted the importance of collaboration and community engagement for IBOTS members, adding that they’ve worked with organizations like Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum and a local church to showcase robotics and STEM education.
They also said the team also has helped other newer Vermont FIRST teams find their footing and works closely with youth robotics and Lego leagues.
These outreach efforts helped the team win an Engineering Inspiration award and two Team Sustainability awards over the course of this season.
“I really feel like (the awards) show the commitment that our team is making to help our community and to try to spread the resources of STEM education to students throughout the state. They’re proof that there's success coming from us trying to reach out to our community,” Cosgrove said. “(The IBOTS) have put 16 years into learning everything. We learned a lot of stuff the hard way. But we also had a lot of teams help us when we were a younger team. So we want to be that team that offers a helping hand to others.”
What’s next
As the summer off-season approaches for the team, not too much will change as the team keeps busy with extracurricular competitions and planning ways to build their program even more for next season.
According to Riley, the team is looking to set up a FIRST practice field somewhere that can become a hub for FIRST robotics scrimmages and collaborative efforts in the state of Vermont.
He added that the team is also looking into developing a robotics summer camp in the Rutland area that would help connect kids with robotics early on, and also let current IBOTS members share their passion with others.
Roswell expressed immense gratitude toward IBOTS’ sponsors, including Stafford Technical Center, VELCO, First Light, Timco Jewelers. Alderman’s Toyota, GE Volunteers and The Hayes Foundation.
Smathers and Cosgrove encouraged any kid with an interest in STEM or robotics to give the team a shot and see what happens, adding that for them, it changed their lives.
“Rutland Area Robotics is such a huge part of my life. I love that it provides an opportunity for people to grow, explore their interests (and) explore the world through the lens of STEM. It provides a place for people who have these interests to come and do what they love doing and reach out into the community to teach everyone about the awesome stuff we do,” Smathers said. “Not to toot our own horn, but we're pretty awesome.”
