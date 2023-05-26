Every part of the course for Sunday's Vermont City Marathon in Burlington has a special flavor, and each runner has a favorite segment of the 26.2-mile layout.
"The course is fun, and it is not terribly hilly," Rutland's Korrine Rodrigue said. "There is something different for everyone. There is Church Street (downtown) and there are the residential areas where people are ready with water, hoses and Popsicles on hot days."
But Rodrigue's favorite spot is by the Hilton Hotel on Battery Street. She estimates that is about the 9-mile mark on the course.
That is where the crowd is at a fever pitch, yelling with drums beating away.
There is a spot along the course that is personal for Rutland's Steve Costello. The runners go past the Edward J. Costello Courthouse, a building named for his father, on Cherry Street in downtown Burlington.
Costello grew up in Burlington, graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1981 and now lives in Rutland.
Costello and Rodrigue will be tackling Sunday's Vermont City Marathon as a team, each doing half the distance or a half-marathon.
Costello has run the full marathon eight times, but this is not the year for the 60-year-old to do it, as he is preparing to do a full marathon in the fall: the Marine Corps Marathon, which starts at the Pentagon and winds through much of Washington, D.C.
Costello said he figures this is the sixth or seventh time he and Rodrigue have participated in the VCM as a team.
Rodrigue and Costello are members of the Marble Valley Runners, a group of Rutland area runners who meet two or three times a week to go on runs at Pine Hill Park or in Center Rutland.
Alicia Engel, Chris Littler, Cara Martell Bailey and Lisa Dayton are among the other Marble Valley Runners members who will be in Burlington on Sunday to experience the VCM.
Engel will be running her first full marathon.
"I am both nervous and very excited," she said. "The longest that I have run so far is 20 miles."
Engel began running off and on after her daughter (now 9) was born.
Although it is her first marathon, she has heard from others about the environment that surrounds the event.
"I have heard from people who have run it that the crowd support is amazing," Engel said. "And that it is fairly flat for Vermont."
Costello can attest to that crowd support. He has participated in the Marine Corps Marathon before and said that he feels the spectator count at VCM is larger than that very famous marathon.
"The uniqueness of the VCM, to me, is about the sense of community," Costello said.
It is Martell Bailey's second VCM and the fourth marathon she has run. She also has competed in the Mad River Marathon and Philadelphia Marathon.
She is another who embraces the event's atmosphere.
"I really love the crowd support in Burlington and beyond," she said.
Rodrigue admits to not training as hard as many others for her 13.1-mile part of Sunday's event.
Job commitments and children very active in athletics have curtailed her mileage, but she is fortified by a strong cardiovascular system.
"I have really good endurance," said Rodrigue, a veteran of "probably 12 half-marathons."
Her bucket list includes the Covered Bridges Half Marathon in the Woodstock area.
She has experienced the 100 on 100 Relay Race that begins at the Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe and ends at Okemo. The 100 miles is covered by relay teams — these can be teams four to six runners, or two to three runners in the Ultra division.
The 100 on 100 is scheduled for Aug. 12.
Rodrigue's teammate Costello did not begin running until he was 44 years old.
"I had a good base from my hiking," he said
Dayton also came late to running.
A member of the powerful Rutland High softball teams in the early 1980s, Dayton did not start running until COVID-19 hit a few years ago. It was a coping mechanism.
"It was a way to get out of the house," she said.
Little did she know that it would become a passion that saw her join the Marble Valley Runners and be competing in her first half-marathon on Sunday. She will be part of a two-person team with Fair Haven's Chris Littler.
"I ran 13 miles a couple of weeks ago. I feel like I can do it," Dayton said.
"My first goal (for Sunday) was literally not to die. Now, I would like to run a mile pace in under 10 minutes, maybe 9:30."
She credits the Marble Valley Runners with keeping her love of running alive.
"They are everything. They are the reason I signed up for the 100 on 100," Dayton said. "It is a fun group. Everyone is friendly and accommodating. Everyone is so encouraging.
"I am motivated to get up knowing that someone is waiting for me."
Dayton has experienced the 100 on 100 as part of a five-person team with Engel, Costello, Littler and Matt Poli.
Many of the Marble Valley Runners register late for the Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race, with a finish line in downtown Rutland, because they want to see how they feel by that time. Their recovery can determine which distance of the Crowley they will run as it includes a 5K, 10K and half-marathon.
The Crowley Race. The Vermont City Marathon. The Covered Bridges Half Marathon. The 100 on 100 from Stowe to Okemo. Or the Marine Corps Marathon. There are exciting events dotting the calendars of members of the Marble Valley Runners.
Yet, they will always treasure those runs with one another a couple of times a week when they can compare notes about a sport they love.
