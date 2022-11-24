While inflation and recession are talked about in headlines, people are no less generous this holiday season than in other years, officials say.
“People have been just as generous as ever, and I think part of the reason is they recognize … the significantly rising costs of virtually everything, that it’s impacting people’s budgets at home and making it very difficult for people to not only make ends meet but to take care of some of their basic needs,” said Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action.
The recent Stuff-A-Bus fundraiser BROC holds annually raised $37,262, with $23,670 of that being a donation from the Rutland-Wallingford Catholic Community.
Donahue said with costs going up, for food and heating fuel, the agency is seeing a higher demand for its services.
“We’ve had more people coming to us right now than ever before, even more than during the thick of the pandemic,” he said. “We’ve had to add chairs to our waiting room for the food shelf primarily because we’ve had so many people turning to us for food.”
BROC was able to give away more than 200 turkeys to people for Thanksgiving this year, in part because of its new cooler, allowing it to store more perishables.
“They were able to do 215 turkeys this year, the most we’ve ever done, and all of the things that go with your meal,” he said.
Helping people with Thanksgiving meals was easier this year, Donahue said, thanks to Amy Scott, program manager at BROC, who ordered items in such a way that better served people in need.
“It was a great concept, and we’re going to stick with it from now on because everyone was able to do what they call “Holiday Shops.” You get your turkey and you get all the items you would get in a grocery store, typically, and then you have everything you needed for your family for Thanksgiving,” he said.
The annual sock drive also was a success, he said. It’s an event put on by Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. There’s a second sock drive on Dec. 10 in the church parking lot at 85 West St. It benefits the Warming Others Winter Clothing initiative at BROC. Donahue said the organization realized some time ago that its coat drives weren’t enough, that people in need of a winter coat tend to need more than that, so it’s been expanded. It also lasts from November to April, he said, so folks can donate or receive anytime during the colder months.
At 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Union Church of Proctor, 5 Church St., the Community Christmas Concert featuring the Enerjazz band, will be held, with proceeds benefiting BROC’s fuel assistance fund.
On Friday, at Spartan Arena, those attending the men’s hockey game can present a stuffed toy instead of an admission fee. At Castleton’s first goal, everyone will throw their toy onto the ice. They’ll be gathered up and donated through BROC.
Last week, BROC and the Brandon Area Toy Project benefited from the Super Galactic Toy Drop, held at the Brandon Town Hall.
Colleen Wright, who works for the Brandon Recreation Department, as well as the Toy Project, said the event was a hit.
“We had cosplayers from all over the Northeast at the Town Hall, with a 22-foot tall Ghostbusters Stay-Puft Marshmallow (man), which was pretty cool,” Wright said.
Many local volunteer groups work with each other, she said.
“Which is why it makes a difference, because you don’t have duplication of efforts, you can share supplies, resources and volunteers; our volunteers are so awesome sometimes I don’t know if they realize which group they’re volunteering for, because we all work together all the time,” she said.
So far, people seem as generous as they’ve ever been with their time and money, according to Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.