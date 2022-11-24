Volunteerism on rise
Amy Scott from BROC Community Action passes out Thanksgiving meals to members of the community on Wednesday evening.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

While inflation and recession are talked about in headlines, people are no less generous this holiday season than in other years, officials say.

“People have been just as generous as ever, and I think part of the reason is they recognize … the significantly rising costs of virtually everything, that it’s impacting people’s budgets at home and making it very difficult for people to not only make ends meet but to take care of some of their basic needs,” said Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action.

