Late at night during summer 2021, Jonathan Schroth had his head buried in his refrigerator looking for a snack when he felt a wave of childhood nostalgia and the inspiration for his recently self-published children’s book, “A Tale of Blackberries.”
A Rutland resident and full-time sales manager at Rutland Appliances, “A Tale of Blackberries” is Schroth’s first book and follows his life growing up, making memories and remembering to hold onto the positive moments.
“The story is just about time that I spent with my siblings. I'm one of eight kids. So, (it’s about) spending time with my brother and sisters on my family's property in Laconia, New Hampshire, just playing, picking blackberries and having a connection to the Earth,” Schroth said.
Published in June, the book is illustrated by Artportra, a digital artist based in Kyiv, Ukraine. Schroth said that writing the story and sourcing the art ended up being an incredibly emotional process.
In March, Schroth began looking for an illustrator through the freelance website, Fiverr. After receiving a couple of test illustrations from different artists that weren’t quite the feeling he was looking for, he found Artportra and fell in love with her style.
“I reached out to her and asked her if she could do a test photo for me. And her response was, ‘That would be great. I can totally do that. I need you to give me five days because there's a war going on in my country, and there are some things I need to take care of,’” Schroth said. “It was heartbreaking.”
Throughout his experience working with Artportra, Schroth said they kept in touch and checked in with one another. He described her as positive, upbeat and always asking how he was, despite being in a tumultuous situation of her own.
According to Schroth, an important piece throughout the process of writing this book was being able to give back to his community. Having put two of his three children through Rutland’s Horizons Early Learning Center, he has committed to donating 40% of his book's proceeds to a new extension of the center.
“The atmosphere and the culture that (Horizons) promotes is extraordinary,” Schroth said. “I know $1.50 here or $2 there from a book sale isn't necessarily going to be life-altering, but it's something that was very important to me when I made this book. Because it wasn't just a book for me.”
According to the center’s program director, Jody Smith, the organizers of the extension are hopeful to establish a new private primary school, but it’s still in the early stages of planning.
Schroth visited the center in November to read his book to students there, which Smith said the children absolutely loved.
“He did a great job (and was) very engaging,” Smith said. “I'm very proud of (Jonathan). It's just a really heartwarming story of his childhood and how that came back to life once his he had his own children. It hits you in the heart.”
Schroth has also visited Wells Village School and Middletown Springs Elementary for book readings and to discuss narrative writing and the process of self-publishing. His next reading will be on Jan. 4 at Northeast Primary School in Rutland.
Planning to continue his work as a writer, Schroth said he is currently “mulling over” three book ideas — another children’s story, a historical piece, and the one he’s been most focused on, a book that is a culmination of his daily thoughts.
Natalie Boyle, Schroth’s good friend who followed his process of creating “A Tale of Blackberries,” said she is incredibly proud of him and hopes that readers young and old take from the book the importance of making memories.
“The very first time that I read the book, I (thought), ‘This is a great story for kids.’ But it also brought up this sense of nostalgia for me as an adult,” Boyle said. “When we look at local success stories like Jonathan's and others — there's lots of them in Rutland — it's really inspiring to know you can do this. Anybody can do anything they put their mind to.”
“A Tale of Blackberries” is available for purchase at Rutland Appliances, Fruition Fineries, Sugar and Spice, Stewart Maple, The Sparkle Barn and through Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.