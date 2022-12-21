Late at night during summer 2021, Jonathan Schroth had his head buried in his refrigerator looking for a snack when he felt a wave of childhood nostalgia and the inspiration for his recently self-published children’s book, “A Tale of Blackberries.”

A Rutland resident and full-time sales manager at Rutland Appliances, “A Tale of Blackberries” is Schroth’s first book and follows his life growing up, making memories and remembering to hold onto the positive moments.

