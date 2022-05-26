The city got 56 more trees Thursday as volunteers from Rutland Blooms went to work on Grove and Crescent Streets.
Under direction of city forester Tim Smith, the crew planted a wide variety of species including tulip tree, swamp white oak, bur oak, serviceberry, hophornbeam, paper bark maple, eastern redbud and hackberry. Smith said he is making a deliberate effort to diversify the species in the urban forest to make it less susceptible to pests and diseases.
“Most of them are native to Vermont,” Smith said. “Some are more showy flowers while others are mostly shade trees.”
Smith said about 15 of the trees take the spots of ash trees harvested by the city in recent years. The city cut down 200 of its 300 ash trees to stay ahead of an expected infestation by the emerald ash borer, inoculating the remainder against the insects.
“Numbers-wise, I think we’ve supplanted the ash trees we removed,” he said. “Not every place that had an ash has been planted, because of logistics, but in terms of total number of trees we’ve made up the numbers.”
Smith said Rutland Blooms, a nonprofit organized by Green Mountain Power, raised $12,500 in private donations to buy trees supplementing what he plants from the city’s nursery. He said he’s put in about 150 trees this year, an effort that should help fight climate change and soak up some of the stormwater runoff that has troubled the city sewers.
“They give us the money to choose what we need for space and location,” he said. “We’re trying to cover the city in as much canopy as we can. ... Anywhere we can get wide swaths of trees in and do neighborhood plantings, that’s what we’re doing.”
Rutland Blooms organizer Steve Costello said he’d been ready for the planting effort to go well into the afternoon but the crew of more than 30 volunteers, many of them from GE, made short work of it.
“It went so fast, we were done in two hours,” he said.
Costello said this was Rutland Blooms’ tenth year.
“People were joking about it today — I remember when I planted this tree and that tree,” he said. “It’s been a really fun and interesting process and there’s been a lot of commitment to it. ... I think everyone who does it has a blast, and how it makes a street look down the road is really meaningful.”
