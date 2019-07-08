The Rutland Car Show and Auto Flea Market will attract over 200 vehicles to the Vermont State Fairgrounds this weekend, including the cars that made it into the circle of champions at the last SuperWheels Showdown, a New England-wide show held in Boston every fall. The event will take place on July 13 and 14, and will include food vendors and a flea market for car parts and memorabilia.
According to Sean Barrett, the president of the RAVE Car Club, which stands for Rutland Area Vehicle Enthusiasts, this show always sends a car to the SuperWheels Showdown, but this is the first year the winners of that event will come to visit. RAVE is in charge of organizing the weekend’s festivities and Barrett said there is always something new to look forward to.
“We usually have in excess of 200 cars at the show and there’s all types of classic cars, muscle cars, street rods, antiques,” he said. “Every year there’s something different that comes with the show. I’m excited for what surprises might show up. There’s always a couple of cars that come to the show that have never been before that are mind blowing.”
Throughout the weekend, participants with vehicles in the show will vote on the best cars and the top 40 will receive prizes.
This year’s show will include several special events to celebrate the 40th anniversary, including a ’50s and ’60s themed dance at the Holiday Inn in Rutland at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Barrett explained that the dance used to be an annual tradition.
“We stopped doing it six or seven years ago because there wasn’t a lot of people coming to it, but it used to be a really big event on Saturday night,” he said.
For those who want more music, there will also be a live band playing Saturday afternoon at the fairgrounds during the show.
The fair also includes a flea market, which Barrett described as a pre-internet necessity to help car enthusiasts find the right parts for their vehicles.
“That was a big way years ago to find parts for your old car,” he said. “So that’s something we’ve had the whole time we’ve had the show.”
For those interested in attending, Barrett recommends approaching car owners to talk about them.
“If you’re looking at a car that interests you, try to seek out the owner and talk to them about it,” he said. “Try to ask them about what they’ve gone through to restore the car, ask them how long they’ve had the car. ... Everyone is very interested in talking about their cars.”
Barrett said that speaking to car owners and learning about their vehicles is part of the fun of the event.
With the exception of a one year hiatus many years ago, the show has always been held at the Vermont State Fairgrounds. Robert Congdon Jr., president of the Vermont State Fair, said fairgrounds officials are thrilled to host the show yet again.
“The Vermont State Fair congratulates the show on 40 years,” he said. “It’s been a privilege to be part of their organization by having them host the event here and we look forward to the 40 years to come.”
