Violating city zoning regulations can now cost up to $200 a day.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to adopt the maximum fines allowed under state statute. The move was at the request of city zoning administrator Tara Kelly, who said the zoning ordinance has language saying the board shall set fines, but that her research indicated it never got around to doing so. The motion was approved with minimal discussion.
Kelly said the fines are different from those for tickets issued by the building inspector in that the city cannot impose them unilaterally — they can only be levied by the state environmental court after a decision in the city’s favor. “The main difference is, I think, zoning ordinances sometimes have some gray areas,” she said.
Kelly said the Board of Aldermen also decides if it wants to push zoning enforcement that far and has the discretion to seek a lesser fine.
“Courts wind up deciding what the city should be awarded,” she said. “If the environmental court ruling goes in the city’s favor, the city then petitions for whatever feels fair.” Kelly said enforcement begins with phone calls to property owners violating the zoning laws, followed by a letter. If there is still no response, the property owner is given a notice of violation.
“After seven days, if they still haven’t responded, that’s when the fines start to incur in spirit,” she said.
Kelly said she had dealt with numerous violations in her three years in the position.
“There’s a high percentage of people who will respond to the letter,” she said. “It’s the recalcitrant folks, the folks who understand the city has limited resources. ... I have probably four or five things sitting on my desk that might rise to this level.”
