Rutland City Hall
Rutland City Hall

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to acknowledge three of its recent meetings were improperly warned and discussed ways to make sure that did not happen in the future.

The board voted unanimously to admit they had violated the state's Open Meeting Law by failing to post warning for the July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 meetings in all the required locations. The board also voted unanimously to reject a claim that the Sept. 6 meeting was not properly warned. The board then voted unanimously to direct the mayor to assign staff to come up a potential set of resolutions or policies needed to make changes.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

