The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to acknowledge three of its recent meetings were improperly warned and discussed ways to make sure that did not happen in the future.
The board voted unanimously to admit they had violated the state's Open Meeting Law by failing to post warning for the July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 15 meetings in all the required locations. The board also voted unanimously to reject a claim that the Sept. 6 meeting was not properly warned. The board then voted unanimously to direct the mayor to assign staff to come up a potential set of resolutions or policies needed to make changes.
The final motion did not specify what needed to change, but during the 2½-hour meeting the board discussed having the city clerk exercise greater oversight over the postings, having department heads make postings, changing one of the posting locations from the fire department to the library and developing a QR code that would direct people to the calendar section of the city website.
Board President Michael Doenges said Tuesday that the board will decide at its regular meeting Sept. 19 how to handle the business that was conducted at the now-invalid meetings.
The discussion was triggered by a formal complaint by developer Stephen Box, who argued that the city government needs to do more to engage the public. The meeting followed a format Doenges said was identified by the city attorney in which he read the factual allegations about the absent posting and then asked Box how he was "aggrieved" by the inadequate warning.
Box responded each time with a speech arguing that Doenges should not have been asking that question. He likened the situation to him being in court having failed to post something as a landlord, saying the judge would not ask the tenant how he was aggrieved, but would simply ask him whether he had made the posting.
"I'm not claiming, I'm not specifying aggrievement," Box said. "I am following the law."
The law in question — 1VSA314 — states that "any person aggrieved by a violation" of the statute shall notify the public body in question. Doenges said identifying aggrievement figures into the question of what comes next. If there was no specific action at any of the meetings that someone felt they were denied the opportunity to comment on, Doenges said the board need only take a vote to affirm actions taken at them.
In the case of the July 18 meeting, City Clerk Henry Heck admitted the warning was not posted to the city website. He said the employee who normally does so was on vacation and there was now an employee designated to serve as a back-up in the future.
Heck said he could not confirm whether the warnings for the July and August meetings were posted at the city's three remote locations — the fire department, the police department and the Rutland Recreation Community Center. He said he puts warnings for those locations in the mail and does not typically track what happens after that.
In the case of the Sept. 6 meeting, Heck said the warnings were all posted in the required locations and the board rejected Box's argument that the City Hall location was not "accessible" because the building is locked during the weekend. Heck said the statute did not require particular hours of access. Box said it was "hard to believe" the city was splitting that hair.
"This is beneath us," he said. "Y'all know we're not doing a good job of posting. ... If you want the public to pay attention, pay respect. This is disrespectful."
Heck, who had repeatedly stated that he had received few complaints about public access in his 14 years as clerk, said that people who want to participate do so.
"I've never been disrespectful to the public," he told Box. "Unlike you, sir, I'm not going to drag people out to come to a meeting if they don't so choose."
All that said, Heck said he did plan to begin posting warnings in a long-disused bulletin board outside City Hall. He and others rejected a suggestion they should be taped to the windows on the outer doors, saying that the number of notices would quickly clutter up the windows and that it would be "a bad look."
Box also took issue with the board not addressing the "cure" for the violations that evening and instead leaving the matter to next week.
"Write another letter if you don't think we're doing it correctly," City Attorney Matthew Bloomer said. "We're going to come back on Sept. 19 and do what's in the statutes."
Doenges said members of the public will get a chance to weigh in on the previous decisions before the board votes to confirm or void them.
"I'm thinking we're going to do it in two or three sweeping motions," he said. "A lot of it was parade permit requests or something for the Whoopie Pie Festival. ... Some of that we'll just have to move on from because it's in the past. If someone wants to come and challenge a liquor license someone got, they'll have the opportunity to do that, but I don't really see any challenges."
Precedent exists for an en masse vote on the previous actions. In 2001, officials in Middletown Springs discovered that due to a technical error, the town may not have held a legal vote since 1984. That February, at a special meeting, the previous 16 years of town votes were ratified with a single showing of hands.
