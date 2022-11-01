Mayor David Allaire said when he started this year’s budget process he told his department heads he did not want to end up with more than a 3% increase.
On Tuesday, he delivered his proposed 2023-24 budget, which came in at $23,363,093 — up $636,435, or 2.8%, from last year’s $22,726,658. Allaire said he battled inflation on multiple fronts.
“This was a huge challenge,” the mayor said. “This was a huge piece of work. I’d like to thank my department heads.”
Allaire said he started the process looking at a potential $300,000 increase in health insurance costs. He said the unions agreed to a new plan that would give them the same benefits with a handful of changes, such as designating a primary care physician, that cut the increase to $100,000.
Fuel prices were another challenge. Heating oil in Vermont is running around $5.50 per gallon this week, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Allaire said he locked in 75,000 gallons at $3.60 per gallon.
“That’s a dollar more than we paid last year, but, still, we got a deal,” he said. “We’re in pretty good shape through winter.”
Allaire said he budgeted for gas at $4 per gallon.
“That was unavoidable,” he said.
Last year saw deep cuts to the police department as Allaire said he could no longer justify funding positions the department had been unable to fill for years on end. The department stands at 32 sworn officers under the new budget proposal but will gain a second civilian position, identical to the one added in the current year’s budget, to respond to noncriminal complaints.
“The chief believes that there’s a need for that, and that will fit in well,” Allaire said.
The department has four vacancies. The mayor said he is maintaining his promise that he will find funding from somewhere if recruitment goes well enough to exceed the police department’s budgeted staff.
“That does not seem to be imminent,” Allaire said. “It’s still a challenge hiring.”
It also proved to be a challenge to hire an assistant city attorney — so much so that Allaire is cutting the position that was added last year but never filled.
“We’ve had no luck recruiting anyone,” he said. “We re-advertised that in the last couple months.”
That cut, plus reducing the executive assistant to a part-time position, saved $88,000, Allaire said; however, most of that was gobbled up by the city attorney’s budget for outside legal services going from $25,000 to $95,000.
Paving remains at $250,000. With the $5 million paving bond approved in 2020 almost spent, Allaire said he hopes to put another bond on the March ballot.
“People were very supportive,” he said.
