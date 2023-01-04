Rutland City moved a step closer toward creating a TIF district this week with the Board of Aldermen voting unanimously to put $150,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money toward the effort.

TIF stands for “tax increment financing,” a method municipalities can use to finance infrastructure improvements in a designated area. The improvements, such as cleaning up contamination, upgrading roads or extending water and sewer connections, are supposed to enable private development, which increases tax revenue in the designated area. That increased revenue is then used to pay off the infrastructure improvements before it starts going into the municipality’s general fund.

