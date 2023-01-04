Rutland City moved a step closer toward creating a TIF district this week with the Board of Aldermen voting unanimously to put $150,000 of American Rescue Plan Act money toward the effort.
TIF stands for “tax increment financing,” a method municipalities can use to finance infrastructure improvements in a designated area. The improvements, such as cleaning up contamination, upgrading roads or extending water and sewer connections, are supposed to enable private development, which increases tax revenue in the designated area. That increased revenue is then used to pay off the infrastructure improvements before it starts going into the municipality’s general fund.
Municipalities must apply to the state to create TIF districts, and only a limited number are allowed under state law.
The city has been looking at areas and projects that could serve as TIF districts, and Alderman Michael Talbott said Wednesday he did not expect they would settle on just one.
“There’s a whole bunch of projects that are potential,” he said. “Our TIF district is going to be more like the St. Albans district than the Killington one.”
Talbot said he hopes to use the multi-project St. Albans district as a model.
“One hundred fifty thousand dollars may seem like a lot of money, but if we look at St. Albans ... the value in the district was in the $110 (million), $120 million range before district,” he said. “After the district, it was double. Now it’s in the $250 million range.”
Talbott said Belden Construction’s discussions of a boutique hotel and housing in the downtown parking pit, The Vermont Farmers Food Center’s ambitions to expand into the Lynda Lee dress factory, and the Housing Trust of Rutland County’s plans for Columbian Avenue are all on the list.
“We have to get to the point where one of those is shovel-ready for 2024 before we apply,” he said. “The goal would be to start talking to (the Vermont Economic Progress Council, which oversees TIF applications) later this year and then apply in 2024.”
According to Talbott, VEPC would help determine the borders of the district.
“It has to be tied to the downtown, so Center Street will be at the core,” he said. “We’d like to see the Center Street redesign covered.”
From there, Talbott said he would like to see the district extend to Colombian Avenue and the dress factory on Cleveland Street, as well as east toward the junction of routes 4 and 7. In the meantime, he said, the city will need money for engineering studies, visualizations of projects and public relations.
“Other successful projects, part of it is messaging to people what TIF is,” he said. “In the future, we’ll need support for bond votes.”
Talbott said the city is working with a consultant, White and Burke, that has successfully shepherded a half-dozen TIF applications to approval. He said the city might consider hiring someone to take a more hands-on role in the application, but that will depend on what happens with the hiring of a new executive director for the Rutland Redevelopment Authority.
Edward Clark, RRA chair, said on Wednesday that the new director will likely be heavily involved in the city’s TIF application, but that the organization was still doing some soul-searching about how it wants that office to function.
“We have an RFP out now seeking proposals for some folks to assist us with a strategic planning process,” he said. “It’s about the internal workings of the organization.”
Clark said that while the board has had some good discussions, they thought some outside help would give the discussions more structure and help them reach a conclusion. He said responses are due Jan. 13 and that the board hoped to pick a consultant by the end of the month and then begin searching for a new executive director by the end of February.
He said the city’s TIF discussions were a long time coming.
“It’s something Matthew Sternberg had pursued in the early ’90s, back in the early days of the RRA,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for the city to make the sort of investment that would encourage developers to invest in the city, increasing the grand list.”
