The city’s oldest firetruck is about to be its newest firetruck.
The Public Safety Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen approve an $819,644 plan to rebuild Ladder One, the Rutland City Fire Department’s 2001 aerial ladder truck.
Chief William Lovett told the committee the truck’s ladder had recently failed an inspection. Options ranged from a $28,000 repair that would get them through at least a year, to buying a new truck for $1.2 million. The $800,000 complete rebuild, he said, would effectively give the city a brand-new truck at a significantly lower price while taking advantage of design choices the department made when it bought the truck.
“It was made out of stainless steel,” he said. “The intention was to be able to re-chassis it at some time in the future to save money.”
Lovett said the truck is the most used one in the department’s fleet and has been through a lot. In 2005, he said, it was damaged by radiant heat from an arson fire on Pine Street. In 2007, he said, it drew an arc off a high-tension wire in front of the station. Nobody was hurt, he said, but the ladder was electrified and a mechanical ring at the base was damaged. It was repaired, he said, but it was never quite the same.
The recent tests showed the ladder was no longer able to hold itself in the air with the weight of a firefighter at the tip and that it hesitated when rotated.
Lovett said repairs to just the ladder would come with no guarantees to the overall health of the 22-year-old vehicle.
“We could drive it home from Pennsylvania (where the repairs would take place), blow the motor and then we’d have something we’re taking to the scrap yard.”
A more extensive $500,000 set of repairs would get the city a 10-year guarantee on the truck’s continued service.
“It’s a sizeable chunk of money for not a very long period of time,” Lovett said.
The rebuild, on the other hand, would give the truck a certified 25-year life expectancy, according to the chief.
The only questions from the committee regarded financing the truck. Lovett said City Treasurer Mary Markowski had recommended a $200,000 down-payment from the department’s equipment replacement fund.
“If that truck buys us 25 years, the fund is being allowed to build again,” Davis said.
With the rebuild of Ladder One, the city will have seen the complete replacement of the fire department’s fleet in just a few years. Lovett said the next-oldest truck will not come due for replacement until 2040. Lovett said he would like at some point in the near future to discuss selling one of the trucks to replace it early so that the replacement schedule could be more staggered.
