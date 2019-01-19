The Rutland City Fire Department’s newest truck isn’t a firetruck, but it will be able to help firefighters respond to emergency situations.
Chief James Larsen said the 2019 Ford F-350 4x4 pickup would be used as a utility truck to tow specialized equipment like the swift water boat the department uses for water rescues and a hazardous materials trailer. It will see use as a snow plow as well.
“For us, the utility work this does is, it’s our snow plow, not only for the property of the fire station, but many people forget that we protect the town of Mendon, so the 38.1 square miles that we’re responsible for, sometimes, we need to plow our way in to get to some of those homes. We bring these up to Mendon in heavy snow situations to help us get around there if the town hasn’t plowed roads yet,” he said.
The Rutland City Fire Department also has a technical rescue trailer and a utility terrain vehicle used for brush fires and rescues in Pine Hill Park.
Larsen said the specialized equipment gets sent all over the state to assist fire departments that don’t have the same access as the city fire department.
The truck cost about $43,000, but more money is being spent to equip it for fire department use. Larsen said the final cost would not exceed the $55,000 approved by the Finance Committee.
The new truck replaces a 2010 F-250. Larsen said the RCFD’s 2010 pickup was traded in as part of the deal to buy the 2019 truck.
While the department received the truck this week, Larsen said it will be some time before it’s ready for use.
“We have to install lights and sirens and all of the electronics that make those lights work. It’s got to have a radio installed. Pretty much the whole headliner and framing comes out to run wires through, so there’s a lot of work that way. We install emergency lights all the way around the vehicle. We install the hardware and the mounting equipment inside the cab for all of those components,” Larsen said.
On Thursday afternoon, several members of the fire department worked on the truck as Larsen explained how a vehicle is customized for the department’s needs.
“It’s highly technical work. We’re very fortunate that we have extremely qualified people (in the fire department) to do those installations. It saves our taxpayers thousands of dollars every time we do one of those vehicles,” he said.
The new vehicle comes with a power lift gate to help prevent back injuries while transporting heavy equipment to and from emergency incidents.
Larsen said, “We were on Strongs Avenue after the fire on July 10, I believe it was. We were loading 100-foot rolls of 5-inch hose, which weigh 100 pounds. The guys were pretty tired that morning. It was a long night. (Lt. Dan Gedney) said in passing, ‘Boy, could we get a lift gate on the next truck that we get.’”
According to Larsen, the department’s board of finance agreed the $4,000 cost of the lift gate would be justified to protect a member of the department from injury.
“I would say thank you to our taxpayers. It’s nice to be able to replace a 10-year-old vehicle and to be able to be involved in developing something specific for our needs, that’s really a blessing to have,” he said.
