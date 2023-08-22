Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett is looking for better ways to clean up after some of Rutland’s dirtier jobs.
Lovett is asking for what he hopes will be a small share of the city’s portion of the opioid settlement lawsuit to build a decontamination shower at the fire department.
“Between the police, fire and also the building inspector’s office being exposed to all kinds of nasty elements, we need a decontamination area outside of the living space of the fire station,” he told the Board of Aldermen on Monday.
The board voted unanimously to send the request to the Finance Committee. Alderwoman Sharon Davis, the committee chair, said she would add it to the agenda of the meeting that already had been scheduled for Wednesday to discuss what to do with the more than $120,000 the city received as part of the settlement of a lawsuit against several pharmaceutical companies over the marketing of opioid painkillers.
On Tuesday, Lovett said that while the department has gear to decontaminate people in the field, it lacks a decontamination area at the fire station.
“One of my biggest concerns is, we’ve been exposing our folks more and more to things where we don’t even know what they are,” he said. “We’re going in with the building inspector’s office to places that are not clean. We had one whole crew exposed to bedbugs. I had to call in a crew to cover that crew while it took almost four hours to get them clean. ... I left a place just yesterday that was in such condition that I went home, left my stuff outside and went into the shower. That shouldn’t happen.”
He said the only such facility he’s aware of in the city is at the hospital, which uses it for inpatients.
“You never know who’s going to arrive by ambulance,” he said. “If we had someone contaminated, we would never send them to the hospital. ... Things have changed so much. We just want to make sure we’re ahead of it so we’re not chasing after it.”
Lovett said he will limit costs by having firefighters do as much of the work as they can themselves, and a DPW employee with masonry skills has offered to help out as well.
“We’ve broken ground in the basement to connect directly to the sewer. ... I have to pay the plumber and also the electrician. I hope to be somewhere around $8,000 on the high side. ... The big thing is supply-chain issues, as always,” he said.
Mayor Michael Doenges said he did not have immediate access to the exact numbers when he was reached Tuesday, but that the city had received at least $128,000 for the settlement and expects at least a couple more payments in the neighborhood of $25,000. He said the city had yet to spend any of it.