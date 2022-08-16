Rutland’s stormwater efforts are getting a $7.5 million boost, city officials said this week.
Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said Monday that the Vermont office of the Environmental Protection Agency has told the city it can expect $7.2 million in ARPA money specifically for the city’s five highest-ranked combined sewage overflow abatement projects. On top of that, Rotondo said, the city will get $323,520 from the EPA’s Sewer Overflow and Stormwater Grant Program.
“It is huge,” Rotondo said. “We’re going to try to parlay that money so we can stretch the grant as far as we can. We’re eligible for other pollution control grants and subsidies.”
Rotondo said the allocation is still in a comment phase but is expected to be finalized next month.
Rotondo said earlier this year that the city was about 90% of the way through the five-year plan it agreed to with the state for reducing combined sewage overflows, which result when heavy rainfall overwhelms the city’s sewer system, causing it to discharge into Otter Creek.
A list of projects was ranked according to which diverted the most stormwater per dollar spent and a top five emerged, starting with installing valves to prevent river water from flowing back into the system. Others included improvements to the River Street pump station and the sewer plant. Rotondo said the federal money should cover those as well as the first phase of a two-phase project to build a containment facility at Monsignor Thomas Connor Memorial Park.
Rotondo said the city has until 2026 to spend the money, and he intends to recommend signing a contract with a consultant at the next Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mayor David Allaire said the grant was welcome news, especially since the city was effectively obligated by the state’s stormwater regulations to undertake the projects.
“I am absolutely thrilled,” he said. “I was not looking forward to having to go out to bond, and this will give us some relief, at least in the short term.”
