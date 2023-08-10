Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he would like it if local gun owners would do a better job securing their guns.

At least 18 guns have been stolen in Rutland so far this year. Rutland City Police data analyst Nathan Thibodeau said there had been 15 such reports at this time last year — the count reflects the number of incidents rather than the number of guns, which could be higher — but that the city is matching its 2021 pace. He said reported gun theft incidents totaled 24 in Rutland in each of the past two years.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

