City officials said Tuesday that they cannot drive homeless people off city-owned land without giving them a place to go, and that there might not be anything to be done about panhandling.

The Public Safety Committee met Tuesday to discuss three issues Mayor Michael Doenges asked to have referred there during last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The only concrete action Tuesday was a unanimous vote recommending the full board authorize Doenges to appoint a Board of Health pursuant to the charter. The other two issues — camping on city land and panhandling — remain in committee while the mayor and city attorney research legal options.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

