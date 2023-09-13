City officials said Tuesday that they cannot drive homeless people off city-owned land without giving them a place to go, and that there might not be anything to be done about panhandling.
The Public Safety Committee met Tuesday to discuss three issues Mayor Michael Doenges asked to have referred there during last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The only concrete action Tuesday was a unanimous vote recommending the full board authorize Doenges to appoint a Board of Health pursuant to the charter. The other two issues — camping on city land and panhandling — remain in committee while the mayor and city attorney research legal options.
This marks the third time in a decade a mayor has tried to reconstitute the Board of Health. In 2013, Mayor Christopher Louras’ appointments were rejected by the aldermen and he declined to make more, leaving the Board of Health vacant. Mayor David Allaire had begun to discuss reconstituting the body prior to the pandemic. Alderwoman Sharon Davis said that fell by the wayside as the state took on what many of the board’s duties would have been during the state of emergency.
Doenges said there was “a lot of ambiguity and a lot of power” in the Board of Health as outlined in the charter. He said one part that was clear was that the groups is supposed to be composed of the city health officer and three other appointees. Davis said there was a tradition — if not an outright policy — of having one of them be a physician or other health professional.
Doenges said he sought referrals on the issues of panhandling and camping, knowing there might not be anything the city could do about them.
“There’ve been enough people that have come up to me or emailed ... that it’s something we need to address,” he said. “There are certain things that we aren’t going to be able to touch. Understanding what we can’t do is as important as understanding what we can do.”
Davis said her review of materials put out by the American Civil Liberties Union indicated the city would likely face a legal fight if it tried to restrict panhandling, but she said the board might discuss whether they want to try having that fight. Doenges said there was a clear court decision stating that the city cannot remove people from city land unless it has someplace for them to do. With the Open Door Mission at capacity, he said there was no easy answer.
“That’s what I kind of want to dig into with (City Attorney Megan LaChance) if we’re going to head in that direction,” he said.
Tammy Duclos, executive director of the Open Door Mission, said there were measures they could take to increase capacity, but those would require the fire department to station a truck at the property. She also noted that with the weather getting colder, moving people along from city property would be a benefit for their own health and safety.