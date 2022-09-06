City officials say they are trying to be better at getting out information on public meetings.
Board of Aldermen President Michael Doenges said Monday that the board hoped to make meeting warnings more readily available to the public.
Warning public meetings is state law. Vermont’s Open Meeting Law requires all meetings of public bodies to be open to the public at all times, unless a specific exception applies. The purpose of the law is to promote transparency, accountability, and better decision-making in government.
The concern arose as a resident critiqued the warning for a meeting scheduled for Monday night on a Vermont Community Development Block Grant application.
A number of state grants that pass through the city require the city to hold a hearing so members of the public can offer comments on the grant. These typically are scheduled for just before regular board meetings, and after the board has voted to endorse a grant application — a process that also affords opportunity for public comment. They are usually sparsely attended at best.
Developer Stephen Box, a newcomer to Rutland who has taken issue with the way the city handles its economic development issues, sent the Rutland Herald an email Monday morning, arguing that the hearing scheduled for 6:30 p.m. had been improperly warned and needed to be rescheduled. Among Box’s complaints was the fact that while a notice was posted at City Hall on Friday, the building was closed to the public for the next three days due to the holiday weekend.
It would not have been the first time in recent memory a meeting had been improperly warned.
In April, Doenges canceled an IT Committee meeting because the warning for the meeting, which was going to take place online, lacked information on how the public could participate.
In Monday’s case, Doenges said, the city had done what it was supposed to do. Doenges said late Monday morning that while he had not seen Box’s complaint, he had earlier that day had a conversation with City Clerk Henry Heck about better-publicizing meeting agendas.
“The past three or four meetings, there’s been some trouble with the meeting warning,” Doenges said, noting that he has opened the last few meetings by reading the agenda aloud to make up for deficiencies with the warnings. “There have been some complaints with things not getting posted.”
In the case of the Monday meeting, Doenges said the letter of the law was followed.
“I don’t think Open Meeting Law stipulates the convenience of the buildings (where warnings are posted), sadly,” he said. “We want it to be convenient. ... I want to go beyond the letter of the law.”
Doenges said warnings also are posted on the City Hall calendar online as well as on bulletin boards at the fire station, police station and Rutland Recreation Community Center. He said notices are mailed to the other locations, but that they might be posted more quickly if the clerk distributed them personally. On top of that, he said they are looking at posting warnings outside City Hall.
“There’s an old billboard outside City Hall that hasn’t been used in years,” he said. “We have to cut the lock off.”
City Clerk Henry Heck said he could not remember when the outdoor billboard last saw official use.
“There’s something in there that was from 2020, but it had to have been slid in there,” he said. “There’s no way. ... I’m starting my 15th year, and I don’t recall that being used at all.”
Heck said some communication problems were exposed recently when his deputy went on vacation, but that they had been corrected.
He also said the city might add Rutland Free Library as a location to post warnings.
Vermont’s Open Meeting Law can be viewed at bit.ly/laws0907
