The “solar city” is looking to sign up a little more power.
The Finance Committee voted Tuesday to recommend the full Board of Aldermen to authorize the mayor to enter into a solar net-metering contract with Doug Casella.
Casella, who did not attend the meeting, has built a 500-kilowatt solar farm in Pittsford, according to Mayor David Allaire, and Casella has offered to sell the city the net metering credits associated with the project.
City Attorney Matthew Bloomer explained to the committee that producers like Casella are not allowed to sell electricity directly to customers so they must, if they are not using the power themselves, work through a system of credits.
Under the contract, according to Bloomer, Green Mountain Power would apply the value of the power produced by Casella toward the city’s electric bill, and the city would then pay Casella 90% of what it would otherwise have paid to GMP.
“Electric costs are increasing,” Allaire said. “I think it’s $800,000-plus that we spend (a year).”
If the city purchased all the power from the solar facility, it could save roughly $13,000 a year, according to Allaire.
Bloomer noted the city already buys 150 kilowatts of solar credits from a solar farm on the former poor farm property, and current state law does not allow them to buy more than 500 kilowatts total.
That facility was built in 2012, early in GMP’s “solar city” initiative that saw a burst of solar development in and around Rutland.
Bloomer said the city faced no real risk from the contract. The savings might come to less if the solar plant’s production falls short, he said, but the city would not be on the hook for any repairs or maintenance there.
The only note of caution Bloomer sounded was that the cap on how many credits the city can buy might prevent them from taking advantage of any better deals that might come along.
“There’s no downside as far as financial risk,” he said. “It’s that opportunity cost that’s probably the main concern for us.”
The only pushback came from Alderman Thomas DePoy, who has frequently expressed skepticism and opposition to solar development. DePoy commented that Casella would be making money on the deal — a fact that Allaire and Alderwoman Sharon Davis indicated they were aware of and found unremarkable.
DePoy also said it was time for the city to look at its energy consumption, particularly for street and traffic lights.
“I think we have way too many traffic lights,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
City Reporter
Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.
