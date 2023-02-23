Population growth and public safety were hot topics at the Rutland City Mayoral Candidate Forum co-hosted by PEGTV and the Herald on Wednesday evening.
Beginning at 6 p.m., incumbent Dave Allaire and challenger Mike Doenges discussed the most pressing needs of the city and how they each intend to address those as mayor. The event was moderated by News Editor Jim Sabataso.
Allaire is seeking reelection for his fourth term this year and Doenges, two-year president of the Board of Alderman, is seeking his first.
In response to the first question on how the city should grow its tax base, both candidates agreed population retention and growth is essential.
“Over the past 40 years, Rutland (population) has declined 18% and Vermont has increased by 44%. If we kept up with the pace of Vermont, we’d have 27,000 people living in Rutland City. And right now, we have 15,500,” Doenges said. “So, if you want to share that burden, if you want to lighten that tax load and grow that tax base, you need to attract people to our community to live, work and play here.”
Allaire said it’s necessary for visitors and citizens to feel safe and welcome in Rutland and, in assuring that, Rutland will attract more people and increase its tax base.
Candidates also were asked how they would address a potential rise in criminal activity and a newly unhoused population following the end of the state’s emergency shelter program at hotels across the city in June.
Doenges mentioned that since there aren’t procedures in place to address these issues when they eventually arise, it is essential to work with community partners like Project Vision and the Rutland Homeless Prevention Center to establish transitional housing and a plan for the months after the program’s end. He added that if these issues are not addressed, caseloads for city police and social workers will rise exponentially.
Allaire agreed the issues must be addressed, but added the state has a responsibility to assist in the transition.
“The state got us into this mess. The state, through no fault of their own at first, put this program in place because it was the pandemic. None of us really knew what the situation was going to be,” Allaire said. “Legitimately homeless people needed a place to stay. But what this has turned into is the wild, wild west. People have come from all over state and all over the country with no vetting and they are plunked down in these hotel rooms for days and weeks on end at $150 a night. And the situation has gotten ridiculous.”
A greater discussion on the overall rise in crime the city has seen in recent years was also had, with both parties noting the hard work of the Rutland City Police Department. The two also added that police are often seeing the same offenders — according to Doenges, as much as 50% of the time.
Allaire suggested a way to address repeat offenders would be changing bail laws so it is more difficult for offenders to commit crimes in such rapid succession.
Doenges responded that conversations should be had at the judiciary level with local judges to shift the speed in which repeat offenders have their cases heard, adding that this would both decrease the caseload and allow the repeat to be addressed.
Another question revolved around Rutland’s adoption of a declaration of inclusion, part of a statewide effort to reinforce Vermont as safe and welcoming for all, and what concrete steps the candidates plan to take to bolster inclusivity in Rutland.
Doenges noted that, while it’s not easy to become a welcoming community, it’s something that Rutland and its citizens want to be. He added initiatives like Stuff a Bus and the Gift of Life Marathon show the community’s ability to lift each other up.
“That’s the community that the declaration of inclusion is talking about, but (also) removing any barriers when it comes to race or creed or sexuality — being able to include anyone and everyone. I think Rutland as a whole is very welcoming on the forefront and I think behind the scenes, we don’t have a long way to go to take what people think is resistance and turn it into acceptance,” Doenges said.
Allaire recalled the division the city felt in 2017 regarding welcoming refugees into the city, adding the experience was primarily about the process. With “things going on behind closed doors” at the time, he said it was honesty that was important to the community.
“Once we got through that period of time, it became very clear to me that most people didn’t have anything against having either refugees, folks that (are) a different color, a different background, race, religion, whatever it was, that they would welcome those folks into this community. It had nothing to do with that. It was just, ‘Let’s be able to talk about it. Let’s be open about it. Let’s welcome them and let’s all be a part of that process,’” Allaire said.
In closing statements, Allaire said Rutland needs “trusted, experienced leaders with a track record” that will make decisions for the good of the city and its citizens.
Doenges said he hopes to capture the many exciting things happening in Rutland including a changing workforce and an asset-rich city. He added it’s time to switch the status quo and begin the “uphill climb that Rutland deserves.”
